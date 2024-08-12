TVXQ’s Changmin becomes Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Hee Ae’s neighbor with 8.9 billion KRW flat purchase in Apujeong

TVXQ member Changmin made a huge purchase recently. He bought an apartment in Seoul’s Apgujeong-dong which is worth at least 8.9 billion KRW. With this big purchase, he is now the next-door neighbor of other Korean celebs like Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Hee Ae.

On August 12, Korean media outlet News1 reported that Changmin purchased a 13th-floor apartment in Apgujeong-dong, Seoul in April. His new home is worth 8.90 billion KRW and presumably, he paid it all in cash as it was revealed that no separate mortgage was confirmed for the same.

The owner registration for his new home at Apgujeong Hyundai Apartments Complex 1 has been completed and Shim Changmin (his full name) has been confirmed as the buyer.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Apartments in Apgujeong-dong is known as a high-end and luxurious residential area. From politicians to CEOs, many high-profile people have made purchases in this apartment. Even A-list Korean celebrities like Yoo Ja Suk, Kim Hee Ae, and Kang Ho Dong also have apartments in this complex.

Changmin, also known by his stage name Max Changmin is the maknae of popular K-pop ensemble TVXQ. In 2003, he made his K-pop debut as the boy band’s main vocalist. Now he is the one half of the group with Yunho as the others who initially debuted parted ways eventually.

His solo songs started arriving a few years ago. On November 18, 2015, he made his Japanese debut with the mini-album Close To You. Later, on April 6, 2020, with EP Chocolate, Changmin made his solo Korean debut.

Aside from music, he is also known as an actor and variety show star. In 2006, he made his on-screen debut with his TVXQ bandmates in the miniseries Vacation. In the following years, he starred in dramas like Athen: Goddess of War, Paradise Farm, Saki, Mimi, and more. In 2013, he also rose to fame after hosting the KBS2 TV talk show Moonlight Prince.

On October 25, 2020, Changmin started a new journey in his life, tying the knot to his non-celeb girlfriend. Two years later, he welcomed a baby boy with his wife.

