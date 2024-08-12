‘Top wedding gift’: BTS’ RM sent 10 million KRW as congratulatory money to rapper Sleepy after asking for details via DM

We have to say the BTS leader’s way of congratulating friends on the wedding is a bit different. Rapper Sleepy revealed that when he got married, RM asked for his account number and immediately transferred a shocking amount as a wedding gift. Reminsinsg the day, the rapper had to say that it earned first place among other gifts.

On August 11, rapper Sleepy appeared on KBS show The Return of the Superman, where he revealed that BTS’ RM sent him 10 million KRW as his wedding gift. Rapper DinDin, who was also present at the studio gave a backstory of how he came to receive such money from RM.

He said that the BTS leader sent Sleepy a DM after hearing about his wedding. After congratulating him, the Wild Flower singer asked for his bank information. Although Sleepy didn’t want any gift he sent the account details anyway. RM surprised him when he received a message that 10 million KRW had been deposited into his account.

Reminiscing the old days, Sleepy said that he thinks it’s still the top wedding gift.

Don’t we all deserve a friend like RM?

On this day’s episode of The Return of Superman, DinDin revealed how Sleepy and RM have known each other for years. He said that the duo first met at the underground hip-hop scene in South Korea. Later as they grew a close bond, Sleepy introduced the LOST! Singer to HYBE’s founder Bang Si Hyuk.

Meanwhile, BTS member RM is currently completing his mandatory military service which he enlisted in December 2023. For his dedication to the army, he has received much recognition till now. He is also part of a band in the army and participates in many competitions. He is now set to be discharged in June 2025, when he will return to his leadership duties in BTS.

On the work front, he recently made his solo comeback with Right Place, Wrong Person, an 11-track album with LOST! serving as its title track. The album once again demonstrated his musical prowess and courage to experiment with concepts, which only an artist of his stature can do.

