Fans trend BTS' SUGA's Snooze lyrics reassuring 'everything will be okay' after DUI incident; reaffirm 'ARMY did not send wreaths'

In the wake of BTS member SUGA's recent DUI incident, which has sparked significant controversy and media scrutiny, his dedicated fanbase, ARMY, has rallied to offer support in a heartwarming and creative way. Following the incident on August 6, 2024, where SUGA was reported to have been found on the street after falling from an electric scooter while under the influence, fans have taken to social media to provide comfort through the lyrics of his song Snooze.

The track, which features The Rose’s Woosung and is part of SUGA's solo album D-2 under his Agust D moniker, contains the reassuring post-chorus line, “Everything will be okay.” In these trying times, ARMYs have seized on these lyrics as a beacon of hope and encouragement for SUGA, trending them across social platforms to remind him, and the world that challenges are temporary and support is unwavering.

The incident, which came to light through various news outlets, has been the subject of intense discussion and criticism. Initial reports from South Korean media detailed SUGA’s interaction with the police and the confusion surrounding the type of vehicle he was operating. While early statements from BIGHIT MUSIC described the vehicle as an “electric kickboard,” further investigations clarified it as an “electric scooter,” which is subject to more stringent DUI laws akin to those for cars.

The controversy escalated with the revelation of SUGA’s high blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level, which was reported to be significantly above the legal limit. This, coupled with missteps in communication from his agency, led to a mix of condemnation and support from fans and the public alike.

Amid the turmoil, SUGA's heartfelt apology on Weverse, where he admitted his mistake and expressed remorse, was met with a flood of supportive messages from fans. ARMYs have not only expressed their sympathy but have also used the lyrics of Snooze as a source of comfort and reassurance. By trending the song and sharing the lyrics, they aim to show their belief in SUGA’s ability to overcome this hurdle and return stronger.

Earlier today, it was reported that some wreaths were placed in front of the HYBE expressing disappointment and demanding SUGA’s withdrawal from BTS. However, as the situation continues to unfold and investigations proceed, the outpouring of support from ARMYs highlights the deep bond between BTS and their global fanbase.

