Jaat Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's film leaps on third Saturday; nets Rs 1.65 crore

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 17: Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat has been running in the box office race for a while now. It has clashed with three movies, including Kesari 2, Ground Zero, and the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna. The action drama, which is led by Sunny Deol, has completed 17 days of its theatrical run.

Released on April 10, 2025, Jaat has collected Rs 1.65 crore on the third Saturday at the box office. It has witnessed a good jump on the 17th day of its release, as it coincides with the Saturday holiday. Yesterday, the Sunny Deol starrer earned Rs 1.10 crore at the box office.

Jaat, which features Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, fetched Rs 59.60 crore in its extended opening week. In the second week, the action drama recorded Rs 17.85 crore net business.

Jaat now boasts its cume collection as Rs 80.2 crore in the 17 days of its theatrical run.

Days Net India Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Week 2 Rs 17.85 crore Day 16 Rs 1.10 crore Day 17 Rs 1.65 crore Total Rs 80.2 crore

After crossing the Rs 80 crore mark, Jaat is now targeting to enter the Rs 100 crore club. However, it is expected to finish its run before the mark. Also featuring Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Regina Cassandra, the action entertainer received mixed to positive reception from cinephiles.

While many cinegoers praised Sunny Deol's powerful performance in a massy avatar, some of them felt that the second half of the movie was disappointing.

Meanwhile, the makers of Jaat have announced its sequel, titled Jaat 2. After Gopichand Malineni's helmer, Sunny Deol will be seen in Lahore 1947 and Border 2.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

