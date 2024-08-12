Will BTS' SUGA appear for public summons in electric scooter DUI case or request for private investigation? Here’s what Police said at latest briefing

SUGA, the worldwide renowned BTS member and music producer has lately been caught in a drunk and driving case, and new developments, the Police made new comments on the DUI case in the latest briefing.

According to the latest report, the Police handling SUGA’s DUI case have commented that they have not decided on the date or asked for a public summons yet.

On August 12, 2024, according to the South Korean media outlet Xports News report, the police in charge of BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case made new comments regarding the case.

During a press conference, an official from Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency commented that SUGA’s movement while he was driving an electric scooter on the night of arrest has been confirmed by “reverse tracing” his movements from the scene where he fell.

It was previously reported that the Police are planning to summon SUGA in the near future to investigate what happened on the night of August 6 when the BTS member was driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol and a date was under discussion.

However, a police official today, commented that the date has not been set yet and they have confirmed the final distance traveled and the route taken but it is difficult to confirm anything as the investigation is still underway.

According to the report, the police are planning to match the circumstances of the incident by comparing SUGA’s statement and route.

Meanwhile, at present SUGA is completing his military enlistment by serving as a social service. He enlisted in September 2023.

Additionally, a police official when asked if SUGA had requested for a private summons responded that the BTS member had not contracted police for the same. Consequently, it means that SUGA might make a public appearance for the DUI case investigation.

On the night of August 6, 2024, SUGA was arrested when he fell down near his house while parking his electric scooter. He was coming back home and was driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol in the Yongsan Gu area.

In new developments, Police had confirmed that the electric scooter SUGA was driving that night was not classified as personal mobility, so, it will be treated the same as drunk driving a car.

