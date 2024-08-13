Was BTS' SUGA 'scolded' for not taking obligatory military classes seriously? New accusations make rounds amid drunk driving case

SUGA, the noted rapper and member of the worldwide renowned K-pop boy group BTS has recently become the recipient of much spotlight after getting involved in a drunk and riving case. As SUGA’s DUI case is heightened, new accusations against the BTS rapper have emerged saying that he got “scolded” by his superior for not tracking obligatory classes seriously as a social worker.

On August 13, the South Korean media outlet Sports Kyung Hyang reported that some complaints had been made against SUGA amid his drunk driving case. According to the alleged complaint, SUGA has not been taking his social worker job seriously.

An eyewitness reportedly has come forward with claims about SUGA’s working attitude as a social worker. According to the alleged eyewitness, SUGA did not participate in the compulsory 4-day 5-night class, he was also “scolded” by the instructor in charge.

SUGA allegedly nodded his head while getting scolded and then returned to using his phone and sleeping. The alleged eyewitness claimed that the BTS rapper acted like he was a classroom bully who wanted to assert his power at the beginning of the classes.

Additionally, the report claimed that there had been an official complaint against SUGA, in which the person asked authorities to investigate his work as a social worker.

The complaint reportedly claimed that SUGA’s DUI was the result of his poor work attitude and urged the military officials to investigate his work through CCTV. They have reportedly urged for a detailed investigation into SUGA’s work as a social service worker under the Military Service Act.

They have further asked that if any violations are found, they should be reported to authorities and dealt with strictness according to the alleged complaint.

In other news, SUGA has been the recipient of backlash and hate from some netizens following his DUI case. At the same time, some of the netizens have demanded that SUGA leave BTS. However, according to reports SUGA has no plans to leave the group and is seriously reflecting on his mistake.

In other news, a police official commented that SUGA has not asked for a private summons which means he might end up making a public appearance for the impending investigation.

