BTS' SUGA's DUI incident: Did New CCTV footage show SUGA falling from electric scooter before being escorted by police?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

On August 13, 2024, Yonhap News, a K-media outlet, released new CCTV footage shedding light on the recent DUI scandal involving BTS’ SUGA. The footage, which emerged a week after the initial incident, offers a detailed account of the events leading up to SUGA’s encounter with the law.

According to Yonhap’s report, the CCTV footage captures SUGA’s electric scooter gliding down a bustling Hannam Dong road. As the vehicle momentarily disappears from view, a sudden stop is followed by the scooter tipping over, leading to SUGA’s fall. The clip then shows patrolling officers swiftly responding to the scene. Moments later, a backup car arrives, and the officers assist SUGA, who reportedly seemed visibly in distress.

This footage comes amidst a storm of media scrutiny after SUGA was found intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.227%. This level is reportedly higher than typical cases of celebrity drunk driving in South Korea. Moreover, the electric scooter he was riding was also deemed non-compliant with the regulations for electric kickboards, causing the authorities to apply car-related laws to the situation.

Previously, on August 7, JTBC had reported the incident based on initial footage, which sparked a flurry of responses from fans and the public. The new footage offers a closer look at the events leading up to the incident, providing context to the earlier reports. SUGA’s fall and the subsequent police intervention are captured in detail, painting a clearer picture of the incident’s progression.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incident, both SUGA and BIGHIT MUSIC have issued statements. SUGA has also publicly apologized for his actions, expressing deep regret and taking full responsibility. He has stated that he is taking time to reflect on his actions and their consequences. BIGHIT MUSIC, in turn, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting SUGA while ensuring that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Earlier in the day, it was also reported that some flower wreaths were put up in front of the HYBE building demanding SUGA’s withdrawal from BTS over the DUI incident. However, ARMYs continue to rally in support of their beloved septet member.

