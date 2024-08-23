PLAVE joins BTS as only K-pop boy groups to chart 2 songs atop MelOn’s Top 100 with Pump Up The Volume and WAY 4 LUV

PLAVE continues to reshape K-pop history with their songs. The virtual K-pop boy band’s latest title track WAY 4 LUV has hit the No.1 spot on this week’s MelOn’s Top 100. With this, they are now the second K-pop boy band to have 2 songs claiming the top spot on the chart after BTS.

On August 23, around 12 AM KST, WAY 4 LUV, PLAVE’s title track from their 2nd mini-album Asterum: 134-1 claimed the No.1 spot on MelOn’s Top 100. This feat comes only after 180 days of the song’s release.

In addition, just 2 days ago, on August 21, the virtual group’s latest digital single Pump Up The Volume! bagged the top spot on the esteemed South Korean music chart. Now, PLAVE is the second K-pop boy band to chart two songs at No.1 on MelOn’s Top 100 following BTS.

At the same time, they are also among the only six K-pop boy bands who managed to hit No.1 on the chart. Instated on August 2021, so far BTS, BIGBANG, SEVENTEEN, EXO, NCT Drean, and PLAVE have a No.1 on MelOn’s Top 100.

Congratulations PLAVE!

On February 26, 2024, PLAVE made their highly-anticipated comeback with their 2nd EP Asterum: 134-1 and WAY 4 LUV serving as its title track.

Watch the MV here:

On the work front, on August 20, PLAVE released their latest digital single Pump Up The Volume!, a rock-infused K-pop track leaning into the rollicking sound heard in K-drama OSTs.

Within 24 hours of its release, the song managed to garner over 1.83 million streams on MelOn, becoming the most-streamed 2024 track to achieve the feat. With this, the virtual boy group also surpassed IU’s Love wins all.

Pump Up The Volume! starts with a narration from GOT7’s Youngjae who takes the listeners on a journey to the land of Terra. Although the lack of real visuals in the music video somehow puts PLAVE at a disadvantage, the group makes up for it with their soulful vocals.

The retro-esque music video combined with Western-inspired style delivers a vibrant summer camping vibe, capturing the fresh and captivating charm of the band.

