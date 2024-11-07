BTS' V announces White Christmas with late jazz icon Bing Crosby, set to be released on December 6; Details

BTS’ Jin has his fans buzzing with anticipation for his debut solo album, Happy, by sharing a playful personal tidbit about the lead track, Running Wild. On November 6, the beloved eldest member of BTS took to his personal Instagram and Weverse to share a sneak peek of the song Running Wild, sending ARMYs into a frenzy with a playful behind-the-scenes look.

In the Instagram reel, Jin gave fans a glimpse of the set from his latest release, I’ll Be There, alongside a caption that read, “Running Wild is coming,” hinting at the track's imminent arrival.

Take a look at the reel here;

The excitement didn't stop there. On Weverse, when an ARMY member asked for a spoiler about the song, Jin offered an adorable personal detail, revealing, “I like this song. I listen to this every day when I run.” This sweet nugget of information left fans swooning, imagining Jin's daily routine while also building anticipation for the full release.

Set for release on November 15, Happy marks Jin’s first-ever solo album and consists of six tracks, including the pre-released single I’ll Be There. The album will be available in three unique versions: Journey, Imagine, and Navigate, each reflecting different facets of Jin’s artistic vision. One of the album’s highlights is the track Heart on Window, a collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy, whose powerful vocals have sparked excitement among fans of both artists.

To celebrate Happy, Jin has prepared an exclusive event, Happy Special Stage LIVE, where he will perform live for fans around the world on Weverse. The event offers two streaming sessions: one on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 7 PM KST, and another on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 5 PM KST, to accommodate fans from various time zones. With real-time subtitles in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish, ARMY members worldwide can share in the joy of Jin’s special performance.

In a heartwarming touch, Jin is also offering a limited-edition gift to fans who purchase the album during Happy Special Stage LIVE. This token of appreciation adds an extra layer of excitement to the event. It reaffirms Jin’s unique bond with his fans, making this debut album an unforgettable experience for both Jin and ARMY alike.

