BTS' Jin says Mnet 'scammed' them into American Hustle Life; shares fellow group members' complaints from military; WATCH

On October 29, BTS’ Jin made a memorable appearance on the popular YouTube talk show K-Star Next Door, where he shared laughs, memories, and heartfelt messages with the show’s host, Jonathan. In the 37-minute episode, Jin had viewers hooked as he recounted BTS' early struggles, discussed his bandmates’ current military service, and gave a glimpse into his highly anticipated solo album Happy, which is set to release on November 15.

Starting with BTS’ early days, Jin humorously recalled a lesser-known incident that highlighted the group’s hustle. Responding to Jonathan’s questions, Jin admitted, “I think I did (make flyers for performances), but I don’t remember it.” He then went on to share an eye-opening moment from BTS’ rookie days, when they were unknowingly roped into a “survival show” in the U.S. “I was scammed,” Jin said, chuckling at the memory. “I was told we were going to work on music in the U.S.,” he explained. However, the reality hit when they arrived: they had become part of American Hustle Life, an Mnet show that plunged the members into intense training.

Beyond the nostalgia, Jin took a heartfelt moment to cheer on his fellow BTS members; SUGA, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Flashing his signature smile, he encouraged them with an affectionate “You’ll have to do your best. You can do it. Fighting!”

Meanwhile, Jin is also gearing up to release his debut solo album Happy. Scheduled for release on November 15, the album will feature six tracks, including the pre-release single I’ll Be There and the lead track Running Wild. Fans can look forward to three distinct album versions; Journey, Imagine, and Navigate, each adding a unique visual and thematic dimension to his musical narrative.

Watch the full episode here;

Adding to the excitement, Jin has teamed up with Red Velvet’s Wendy, known for her exceptional vocals, for a track titled Heart on Window. This collaboration, along with the album’s emotional exploration and variety, has set fans abuzz.

As Jin’s solo journey unfolds, his appearance on K-Star Next Door not only revealed his humorous and resilient side but also showed the unwavering support among BTS members and passion for music, making fans even more excited for what’s to come.