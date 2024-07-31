BTS' V is favorite at Paris Olympics: Judo silver medalist Heo Mimi wants to meet K-pop star, ARMY Shin Yubin expresses gratitude

BTS’ V is cheering on Olympic table tennis player Shin Yu Bin, who is representing South Korea at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. He also received a shout-out from judo player Heo Mimi, who won a silver medal and mentioned in an interview her desire to meet V in person.

The idol shared screenshots from the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. In the screenshots, South Korean participants were seen holding a banner with keywords like BTS, kimchi, and hanbok—symbols of the country on the global stage. In his story, BTS' V added ARMY, highlighting his admiration for the fanbase and suggesting that they also represent South Korea internationally.

In his second Instagram story, BTS' V posted a message of encouragement for Shin Yu Bin, captioning it, "Yu Bin, good luck at table tennis! Fighting South Korea!" He also included the word ARMY alongside other keywords such as Dynamite, BTS, Parasite, Kim Yuna, and Five Palaces, celebrating his support for both the athlete and the fanbase.

It’s worth noting that table tennis player Shin Yu Bin is also an ARMY and a big BTS fan. She began following the band after discovering the music and content featuring V and Jin. Yu Bin expressed her gratitude on Instagram, sharing a story that said, “I’ll keep going! Thank you.”

In her interview, judo player Heo Mimi mentioned that her favorite celebrity is BTS' V. With a shy smile, she expressed her wish to meet him someday, adding a playful note about whether she could meet him as a silver medalist instead of a gold medalist.

In a historic achievement, BTS' maknae line members—V, Jimin, and Jungkook—have set a new milestone in K-pop history. They are the only soloists to surpass 100 million Spotify streams in their debut week.

V’s debut studio album, LAYOVER, released on September 8, 2023, is a captivating mix of R&B, pop, and jazz that showcases the BTS member’s soulful voice and artistic growth. The album features six tracks, including a special piano version of Slow Dancing, delivering a rich auditory experience. Songs like Love Me Again, Rainy Days, and Blue highlight V’s talent for blending heartfelt lyrics with smooth melodies, while "Slow Dancing" stands out with its nostalgic 1970s romantic soul vibe.

