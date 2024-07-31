BTS’ J-Hope spotted at last military graduation event before discharge; gets applauded as 'superstar' of his unit

J-Hope of BTS who not long ago posted a 100-day countdown to his military discharge was recently spotted on duty in his uniform. A fan took to their X (previously Twitter) and posted a video of the K-pop star as he looked buff in his uniform. He was also applauded as the ‘superstar’ of the unit he is currently serving in.

BTS’ J-Hope shows off a buff look as Sergeant at the last graduation ceremony ahead of military discharge

On July 31, 2024, X overflowed with J-Hope’s snaps and videos at his last graduation ceremony ahead of the military discharge in a few months.

A fan who went to cheer their family member shared that they spotted J-Hope of BTS at the event in his uniform while sharing a video.

It has also been noted that this was J-Hope’s last military graduation ceremony before his military discharge in October 2024. J-Hope’s buff look as a Sergeant in his military uniform garnered a lot of attention as the K-pop star’s striking visuals stole the show.

On this day, a fan shared that a senior officer of the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju boasted that there was a ‘superstar’ in his unit aka J-Hope. Everyone present at the event then applauded ‘superstar’ J-Hope as this would be the last group of recruits he trained before he is discharged.

Advertisement

Watch J-Hope looking buff as a Sergeant at his last military graduation ceremony here:

Know more about J-Hope

J-Hope also known by his full name Jung Hoseok is one of the most applauded rappers, singers, songwriters, and dancers in the K-pop scene at the moment. He is a member of the worldwide noted K-pop boyband BTS.

J-Hope not long ago dropped his comeback album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 alongside the banging lead track NEURON featuring Gaeko and Yoon Mirae on March 29. The Arson singer also released a documentary series HOPE ON THE STREET on March 28 which mapped his journey as a dancer around the world.

Meanwhile, Yoon Mirae recently gave a shoutout to J-Hope while she performed NEURON with her husband Tiger JK at We The Fest 2024.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope receives shoutout from Yoon Mirae while performing NEURON at We The Fest 2024 with Tiger JK; watch