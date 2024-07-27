South Koreans slam 2024 Paris Olympics for misidentifying country as North Korea during opening ceremony; Report

South Koreans are outraged after the 2024 Paris Olympics accidentally referred to their country as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (i.e., North Korea). Both locals and international observers have taken to social media to highlight the error and express disbelief that such a significant international event could make this kind of substantial mistake.

Korean netizens and international fans are expressing outrage after South Korea was mistakenly referred to as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which is North Korea’s official name, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The error occurred when both the French and English narrators introduced South Korea as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which is North Korea, instead of The Republic of Korea.

Many Korean online users as well as international audiences were baffled by the mistake and took to social media and various online communities to express their anger and outrage.

More about the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Olympics opened in Paris with a spectacular ceremony featuring thousands of athletes sailing along the River Seine, passing lively performers on bridges, banks, and rooftops in an ambitious display. The event included surprise performances, such as a cabaret number by US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga and an emotional return by Canadian icon Celine Dion. Over 10,500 athletes will compete across 32 sports, with the Games scheduled to close on August 11.

Additionally, global K-pop group BTS' Jin participated as a torchbearer in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. On July 14, coinciding with French Bastille Day, Jin began his leg of the torch relay for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Additionally, K-pop company HYBE will introduce Team Korea’s light stick at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In March, HYBE signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Korea Sports Council to enhance both domestic and international cheering culture and promote Korean culture during the Olympics.

As part of this agreement, HYBE will supply approximately 5,000 light sticks developed with its own technology. The company will also collaborate with HYBE artists on cheering content, provide content featuring HYBE labels’ artists within Korea House—which will be set up in Paris during the Olympics—and produce official Team Korea merchandise.

