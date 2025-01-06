BTS' V shares special gift for fans, belatedly commemorating his 29th birthday; Watch

BTS' V has turned 29 on December 30, 2024. ARMYs organized a special project to celebrate 'Happy V Day'. Now, the K-pop idol has a return gift for fans. He has shared a video message, belatedly commemorating the day.

On January 6, BTS' official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a short clip featuring V. The K-pop idol looked adorable in his casual fit while saying, "Hello, today is 30th December 2024, my birthday. hahaha!" ARMYs were happy to receive this special video from the singer, even though it arrived belatedly due to his busy schedule in the military. In particular, he is seen talking with an 'old-man accent' and fans can't help but praise his sense of humor.

Watch the video message here:

V is currently fulfilling his mandatory military enlistment, which he began in December 2023 alongside RM. He is currently serving at the SDT (Special Duty Team) in Chuncheon City. Before his birthday, his fanbase organized a special project. They decorated the streets near his unit with over 70 banners wishing him a happy birthday. The project was organized with the goal that he would come across the banners while completing his morning schedule along with fellow soldiers.

Meanwhile, recently, a fan spotted him picking up beverages from a cafe. Many speculated that he might wanted to treat his friends in the military to a nice coffee and snacks on the occasion of his 29th birthday.

On the work front, V had a successful 2024 with three chart-topping singles and numerous record-breaking achievements. Back in March 2024, he made his first comeback since Layover. He unveiled a new digital single titled FRI(END)S. The song garnered global praise, especially since the music video became one of the best releases from K-pop last year.

Advertisement

Then, in November, he returned with Winter Ahead, a collaborative track with balladeer Park Hyo Shin. The song captured the beautiful harmony of the two singers. Following its success, the BTS member released White Christmas. It is a new rendition of Bing Crosby's holiday classic, also featuring a virtual collab with the late jazz legend.

V is now set to be discharged from the military in June.

ALSO READ: 39th Golden Disc Awards Day 2 Winners List: SEVENTEEN lifts Daesang; TXT, aespa win Bonsang; NCT WISH grabs Rookie of the Year; more