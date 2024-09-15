BTS' V sports changed physique and adorable smile posing with Park Hyo Shin at Chicago The Musical; See PICS with cast

BTS' V spent his military vacation enjoying Chicago The Musical along with singer and friend Park Hyo Shin. The singers also hung out with the cast of the musical and took photos with them. V is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. He enlisted in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged in 2025.

On September 14, musical actress Jeong Sun Ah took to Instagram and shared photos with BTS' V and Park Hyo Shin as they attended Chicago The Musical. V and Park Hyo Shin enjoyed the musical and also spent time with the cast and clicked pictures with them. V sported his well-built physique with a tanned look and bright smile. He spent his military vacation watching the musical with his singer friend. See pictures of BTS' V and Park Hyo Shin with Chicago The Musical cast below.

Set in 1920s Chicago during the Jazz area and inspired by real-life murders and trials, the musical centres around Roxie Hart, an aspiring vaudeville star who kills her lover and is arrested.

V applied to be a part of the Special Task Force of the Capital Defense Command. This unit is a military police unit and carries out counter-terrorism operations, initial response to violent crimes, VIP protection, arrest of armed deserters within the military, disaster relief, special operations, and mobile strikes in urban areas.

Members undergo tough training to deal with critical situations. He is assigned to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon. Currently, he is a member of the Military Police Corps.

Meanwhile, V released his much-anticipated digital single FRI(END)S on March 15. The track is in all English and discusses the loneliness of love. The song entered several charts and set new records for the idol.

