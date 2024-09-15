BLACKPINK's As If It's Your Last surpasses 1.4 billion views; Becomes 5th music video to reach milestone

BLACKPINK proved their global presence once again as their 2017 single As If It's Your Last music video surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube. This also marks their 5th music video to achieve this streak. The group made its debut in August 2016 and since then has risen to global fame with hits like How You Like That, Pink Venom and many more.

On September 14, BLACKPINK's As If It's Your Last music video crossed 1.4 billion views on YouTube. The song was released on June 22, 2017, and managed to reach this milestone in 7 years and 3 months. As If It's Your Last made a turn for the group’s music and the video as for the first time since their debut, it focused more on their pinker and happier side.

Other music videos which have also managed to achieve this streak are DDU-DU DDU-DU with 2.2 billion views, Kill This Love with 2 billion views, BOOMBAYAH with 1.7 billion views and the choreography video for How You Like That with 1.6 billion views.

Earlier in July, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK will be making a comeback with all the members in 2025, along with a world tour. BLACKPINK hasn't been very active as a group since late 2023 after their individual contracts with YG Entertainment came to an end.

BLACKPINK's Lisa will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal, as she works in the HBO series.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo launched her solo label BLISOO along with the official website and social media accounts. Jennie and Lisa also launched their solo companies, ODD ATELIER and LLOUD. Rosé signed with YG Entertainment’s subsidiary, The Black Label. Fans congratulated them on their achievements.

