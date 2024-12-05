BTS' V takes fans behind the scenes of Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo Shin; expresses gratitude saying 'always wanted to do jazz'

BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, took fans behind the scenes of his recent release, Winter Ahead, featuring renowned balladeer Park Hyo Shin, offering a glimpse into the magic that went into creating this jazzy masterpiece. On December 5, V shared exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and video clips on his Instagram, pulling back the curtain on the cinematic, thriller-like music video for the song.

The intimate snapshots gave ARMY a chance to see V in action, offering a closer look at the artistic process that brought Winter Ahead to life.

In his Instagram stories, V expressed his heartfelt gratitude and shared his personal connection to the project. "My dream was to make jazz and I was so happy to do jazz with my @parkhyoshin.official," he wrote, adding, "Thank you so much for loving Winter Ahead and I love you so so so much ARMY. I miss you so much. Be careful of cold." His words reflected not only his gratitude for collaboration but also his deep affection for his fans.

Winter Ahead, released on November 29, is a stunning fusion of jazz and pop that shows V’s versatility as an artist. The song is a delicate blend of serene nostalgia and modern artistry, with its jazzy undertones resonating with listeners on an emotional level. V's collaboration with Park Hyo Shin added a layer of soulful depth to the track, further highlighting his passion for jazz, a genre he has longed to explore.

The music video for Winter Ahead is equally mesmerizing. In it, V portrays a sculptor haunted by memories of a lost love, capturing the essence of longing and emotional turmoil. A dreamlike sequence unfolds as he breathes life into his creation, sharing tender moments with his muse, played by actress Aida Atarssa. The video crescendos into a powerful climax, symbolizing V’s inner emotional struggle as he confronts another version of himself.

Watch the music video here;

As V continues his military service, he remains a source of inspiration for his fans, with Winter Ahead already a standout in his solo career. And just around the corner, another exciting release awaits; White Christmas, a virtual collaboration with the late jazz icon Bing Crosby, set to drop on December 6.

