HOPE ON THE STREET main poster: BTS' J-Hope is set to present fans a report of his street dance exploration

BTS' J-Hope unveils the main poster for his upcoming docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET, alongside his special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1. The series follows his dance journey across various cities, exploring the essence of dance in his artistic identity. Premiering on March 27, the docuseries promises an intimate look into J-Hope's passion for dance.

BTS' J-Hope reveals main poster for HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries

BTS' J-Hope is gearing up to share his passion for dance with fans through his upcoming 6-episode docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET. The main poster, revealed on March 6, features J-Hope in a cool mid-dance move, accompanied by a poignant reflection on his journey in street dance.

The faintly visible text expresses, "It's because if you were to ask about who I am or my roots, the answer would be Street Dance. When I reflect on the memories of dancing, where I focused on myself, caring nothing about music, in a sweat, I can recall my past. That is who I am now, and this is one of the reasons why I am pursuing street dance now."

Earlier in the teaser trailer released on February 29, viewers get a sneak peek into J-Hope's return to his roots as a street dancer. The docuseries will explore J-Hope's dance journey as he connects with street dancers across various cities, including Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul, and Gwangju.

HOPE ON THE STREET is set to premiere on March 28 at midnight KST, with subsequent episodes released weekly every Thursday and Friday. The series aligns with the release of J-Hope's special album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, scheduled for March 29 at 1 p.m. KST.

This dual celebration promises an immersive experience for fans, delving into the world of dance and creativity with one of BTS' standout performers. As anticipation builds, the docuseries offers a unique opportunity to witness J-Hope's personal and artistic journey in the realm of street dance.

More details about J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1

J-Hope's upcoming album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, promises a dynamic musical journey, highlighted in the recently unveiled highlight medley by HYBE Labels. Featuring six tracks, the album includes the solo version of On The Street as the title track, with a special collaboration with BTS' Jungkook on I Wonder... An unexpected twist comes in Lock/Unlock, featuring Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers. I Don't Know showcases a collaboration with LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yunjin, while the dance mix of What If... features South Korean hip-hop artist Jinbo the SuperFreak. The album concludes with the powerful collaboration NEURON with Gaeko and Yoonmirae.

The diverse sounds and collaborations promise an exciting musical experience for fans worldwide, aligning with the docuseries on March 28 and the album release on March 29.

