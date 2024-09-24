‘Burdened in many ways’: Jung Hae In talks about first lead role in Something in the Rain and how Son Ye Jin helped him

Jung Hae In, the popular South Korean actor, recently sat down to talk about his first lead role in Something in the Rain. He shared that he felt “burdened in many ways” and shared how Son Ye Jin helped him during the shoots. The actor is currently starring as the lead in Love Next Door.

On September 24, 2024, Jung Hae In appeared with Hwang Jung Min for an interview on KBS1’s Morning Yard where as reported by Joy News 24, the actor reminisced about his role in Something in the Rain.

Jung Hae In while talking about the hit romance melodrama Something in the Rain shared that he “felt so burdened” as it was his first leading role in a drama. He added that he felt “burdened in many ways” for it was his first lead role after playing supporting roles up till then and a lot of expectations were on it.

The Something in the Rain actor added that it was also “difficult” for him as his partner was a senior actress. However, Jung Hae In noted that “sunbae-nim (a Korean word to denote a senior) Son Ye Jin” made him feel “so comfortable” that he had fun while shooting the drama.

The actor further expressed his love for the drama saying that it received a lot of love and appreciation from the public and it is a work that he is “grateful” for and will never forget.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In is currently starring as the lead, Choi Seung Hyo in the rom-com Love Next Door alongside Jung Hae In. And in episode 5, the drama referenced Something in the Rain and Son Ye Jin, when Jung Hae In hilariously defended her former co-star by saying “Don’t drag Son Ye Jin.”

In other news, Jung Hae In recently starred in the action crime movie I, The Executioner also known as Veteran 2 with Hwang Jung Min which was released on September 13 and also premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival where it received a lot of love and applause.

Jung Hae In is one of the most followed South Korean actors and is best known for his K-dramas Snowdrop, One Spring Night, D.P., Connect, A Piece of Your Mind, Something in the Rain, and Prison Playbook.

