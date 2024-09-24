Nam Joo Hyuk takes a Parisian stroll, updates social media for first time in 2.5 Years; PICS

Nam Joo Hyuk, the popular South Korean actor who got discharged from the military just a few days ago, has finally shared his first social media update in 2.5 years. The Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor opted for a Parisian stroll for his photos as he shared photos from the French capital.

On September 24, 2024, Nam Joo Hyuk updated his Instagram in 2.5 years. The actor had been enlisted in the military and was discharged on September 19. Finally, marking his comeback on social media as well, the actor shared several photos from Paris, the city of love.

Nam Joo Hyuk went for a Parisian stroll in the rain while he hinted at his first fashion show appearance in over 2.5 years by tagging Dior and sharing hashtags of its Spring/Summer 2025 show. The actor, while flaunting a casual outfit, shared photos of his stroll in Paris, including a picture with the Eiffel Tower.

For the unversed, Dior’s Spring/Summer 2025 show will be held today in Paris. Nam Joo Hyuk, who is the brand ambassador for Dior Men, is expected to make an appearance. The excitement is high as it will be the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor’s first appearance after his military discharge.

See Nam Joo Hyuk’s first Instagram update here:

In other news, Nam Joo Hyuk is in talks to lead the upcoming dark fantasy K-drama Donggung with Roh Yoon Seo. The drama is being hailed by The Devil Judge director Choi Jung Gyu and will follow the story of a mysterious castle filled with dark secrets and ghosts.

Nam Joo Hyuk is set to star as a ghost slayer Goo Cheon and Roh Yoon Seo will be seen as Saeng Gan, a court lady with the power to talk with ghosts.

It was also previously reported that Nam Joo Hyuk is set to reprise his role as Kim Ji Yong in Vigilante 2. However, confirmations are still awaited from the actor.

Meanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk is well known for aceing a wide range of roles across genres. He is best known for Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Start-Up, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, The School Nurse Files, and Vigilante.

