‘Not sweet to anyone’: Jung Hae In’s revelation makes shocking confession to Love Next Door co-star Jung So Min; Watch

Jung Hae In, the popular South Korean actor who is leading the rom-com Love Next Door with Jung So Min, recently appeared with his co-star for a fun interview. During the conversation, Jung Hae In revealed that he is “not sweet to anyone,” which was a shocking revelation to Jung So Min, further fueling the dating rumors.

On September 15, 2024, Love Next Door stars Jung Hae In and Jung So Min appeared on Netflix’s Me Vs. Character interview.

During the interview, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min were given the task to rank their characters and themselves in real life that is: Choi Seung Hyo, Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, and Bae Seok Ryu according to their ‘sweetness.’

Jung So Min ranked Jung Hae In to be the sweetest, followed by Choi Seung Hyo, Jung So Min, and Bae Seok Ryu. While Jung Hae In ranked Choi Seung Hyo as the sweetest, followed by Jung So Min, himself, and lastly, Bae Seok Ryu.

Jung So Min explained that she thinks Choi Seung Hyo is especially sweet to Bae Seok Ryu but Jung Hae In is “generally sweet” and attentive to those around him. To which Jung Hae In charmingly replied, “I am not sweet to just anyone.” The comment quickly caught attention as it fueled the dating rumors surrounding both of them.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In noted that his character in Love Next Door, Seung Hyo’s sweetness, is “unreal” and said that even So Min wondered while shooting if a man like Choi Seung Hyo even exists in real life.

Watch Jung Hae In reveal his sweetness is not for “anyone” to Jung So Min here:

Watch the full interview with Love Next Door’s Jung Hae In and Jung So Min below:

Love Next Door premiered on August 17, 2024, and has successfully entered its second half and will be airing its 10th episode. It follows the story of Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu, who are childhood friends and have had feelings for each other in the past but never acted on them. After years when they reunite, they get the chance to revisit love and heal each other’s wounds.

