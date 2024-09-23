Name: Love Next Door

Premiere Date: 17 August, 2024

Cast: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, Yoon Ji On, Lee Seung Hyub

Director: Yoo Je Won

Writer: Shin Ha Eun

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Love Next Door Plot

Jung So Min and Jung Hae In play childhood neighbors and best friends in this romance comedy, which happens to be the latter’s first-ever. As Bae Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo, they’re a lighthearted fun bunch who reunite after turning into adults and changing lives. She has just given up on her high-paying American career and a wedding while he has just launched his own company with its office near their homes. With a nuanced past, unexpressed feelings and fate playing games, things turn interesting for the two as they find Love Next Door.

Love Next Door trailer

Love Next Door Ep 9-10 Recap

Jung Hae In’s Choi Seung Hyo’s love for Jung Hae In’s Baek Seok Ryu knows no bounds and he starts to make that very evident to her. More progress happens in terms of their relationships with their families and the bond between them as they come to terms with Bae Seok Ryu’s cancer news. Things turn serious and even awkward at a point but it is only the acting that keeps the show going.

Love Next Door Ep 11-12 Review

The two already teased a heartwarming reunion as he made his intentions clear. The build-up to their confession moment is honestly not that appealing and lacks a power punch in terms of the impact it has. There’s no clarification as to why Bae Seok Ryu suddenly accepts Choi Seung Hyo’s advances after incessantly being in denial for the past 10 episodes.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In has the opportunity to explore his emotional side as his parents almost go through a divorce and an Alzheimer’s scare. A little comedy finally makes its way as it is revealed that Seung Hyo’s mother is friends with a gay man from her office rather than having an affair.

Yoon Ji On and Kim Ji Eun’s story as two complex neighbors developing newfound feelings for each other is sweet and we’d like more of it. But, the good days only last for a while as the reporter steps back despite Jung Mo Eum’s confession.

Jung So Min and Jung Hae In’s dating era

The two start it off much like other couples in most K-dramas but the bickering is as present as ever and the awkwardness fits itself into the ground, providing a rather needed layer to the best-friends-turned-couple’s story. The hesitance they share and the heart-to-heart that follows has to be some of the best execution in the past few episodes of the show and fans of the pairing would be surely cheering on for them.

It is also refreshing that the male lead is nervous, fidgety and visibly red-eared about a date and unable to suppress his overflowing love rather than always being the female lead’s notes.

With 4 more episodes to go, it is likely that the show will turn tides with their families finding out about the relationship and opposing it, or Bae Seok Ryu’s illness making a return. We only hope the writer is able to wrap all loose ends and still produce something meaningful in the end.

