'Don't drag Son Ye Jin': Jung Hae In hilariously defends Something in the Rain co-star against Jung So Min in Love Next Door

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min referenced Something in the Rain and Son Ye Jin in a scene in their ongoing drama Love Next Door. This is especially interesting as Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin played a couple in the drama. The romance drama Something in the Rain was released in 2018.

In episode 5 of Love Next Door, Son Ye Jin and Something in the Rain reference amusingly comes up. In the scene, Jung So Min teasingly says that she will show Jung Hae In "the pretty noona who serves good food." This is a reference to Jung Hae In's drama Something in the Rain which is also known as The Pretty noona Who Buys Me Food. To Jung So Min's statement, Jung Hae In bluntly replies, "Don't drag Son Ye Jin into this." Son Ye Jin played Jung Hae In's girlfriend in Something in the Rain.

Love Next Door is streaming on Netflix.

Love Next Door tells the story of two people who grow up together being neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Love Next Door is directed by Yoo Je Won, who has previously worked on Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, King: Eternal Monarch and more.

Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Crowned Clown and more.

