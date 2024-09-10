Uprising teaser: Childhood friends Kang Dong Won and Park Jeong Min reunite as enemies; Watch

Uprising is a much-awaited historical film which is all set to release this October. Fans eagerly await the release of the film, especially as the star cast including Kang Dong Won and Park Jeong Min and talented crew members including Park Chan Wook and more come together for this epic project. The story is set in the Joseon era and explores themes of friendship, betrayal, war and more.

On September 10, Netflix dropped the teaser for their upcoming film Uprising. The teaser revealed two kinds from very different backgrounds who grew up together while playing and making promises to each other. But as they grow up, the promises are blown away in the wind and they find themselves face to face with real swords in their hands instead of wooded ones. Which was once a warm and caring friendship turns into bloodbath laced with war and politics.

Uprising is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 11. The film boasts of a popular star cast including Kang Dong Won, Park Jeong Min, Kim Shin Rok, Jin Seon Kyu, Jung Sung Il and Cha Seung Won who take on the main roles.

The project has been directed by Kim Sang Man who is also known for The Tenor Lirico Spinto, Midnight FM and Girl Scouts. The script has been co-written by Park Chan Wook and Shin Chul. Park Chan is known for his hit films like OldBoy and The Handmaiden. Shin Chul produced the popular romance comedy My Sassy Girl.

Uprising is set in the Joseon era after a war ends and people face the aftermath of the dangerous war. It tells the story of two childhood friends, one a master and one a slave. But their innocent friendship turns into animosity amid war and politics.

