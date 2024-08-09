The Atypical Family's Chun Woo Hee to host fan cafe event to celebrate 20th debut anniversary; Know details

Chun Woo Hee will be completing 20 years as an actor on August 18. To celebrate the occasion, she will be hosting a fan cafe event. The actress started off her career as a young star back in 2004 with the romance comedy Love So Divine. She gained recognition in 2011 for her role in the hit film Sunny. She also earned critical acclaim for the film Han Gong Ju which was released in 2014.

On August 9, Chun Woo Hee announced a fan cafe event which will take place on August 18 to mark her 20th debut anniversary as an actor. The event will take place at the Naptime Coffee in Seoul from 10 am to 7 pm KST. The first 10 fans who attend will receive signed photocards and milk cups. Additionally, all fans will also receive photo cards, keyrings, and more.

Chun Woo Hee made her debut in 2004 with the film Love So Divine. Her first appearance in a drama was in 2010 with the series The Woman Who Still Wants to Marry. The actress is known for her acting skills and for being part of critically acclaimed projects. She has appeared in hits like The Wailing, Unlocked, Be Melodramatic, Rustle, The Beauty Inside, and many more.

She recently appeared in the fantasy romance The Atypical Family in which she plays the role of Do Da Hae who marries rich men to scam them. The actress also played the antagonist in the latest survival thriller The 8 Show released on Netflix in May and quickly gained popularity.

Advertisement

Chun Woo Hee will be leading the upcoming drama upcoming romance drama My Youth alongside Song Joong Ki which is written by Run On's writer and directed by Yumi's Cells director. It tells the story of two people who reunite after 15 years but now their lives have drastically changed due to circumstances.

ALSO READ: No Gain No Love: Kim Young Dae undergoes BIG makeover to become Shin Min Ah’s fake husband in new show stills; Check