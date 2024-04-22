Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's Lovely Runner to NOT release on usual time; Know why and when to watch

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon led rom-com drama Lovely Runner premiered on April 8. Since then, the drama has been consistently rising in popularity, thanks to the lead pair’s heart-fluttering chemistry, and a compelling narrative that boasts a time-slip genre. The latest update from the broadcasting channel suggests there will be some changes for the drama’s next airing time.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's ongoing drama Lovely Runner changes broadcasting time due to another program

On April 22, the drama’s network tvN announced through their social media that the new release time for Lovely Runner is 8:25 PM KST (4:55 PM IST). Previously the drama aired its first four episodes as the channel’s Monday-Tuesday program at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST). With the upcoming 5th episode today, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s drama will follow the updated broadcasting time henceforth until further notice.

The new change will be applied because of the ongoing 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, which in fact comes as delightful news for the fans who eagerly anticipate new episodes every Monday and Tuesday.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Catch up on Lovely Runner's details

Lovely Runner is an ongoing tvN drama that perfectly marries the romance, comedy, and time-slip genre. The story centers around the endearing love story between Ryu Sun Jae, a famous K-pop idol, and Im Sol, his passionate fan.

Advertisement

When the idol faces a sudden tragic death, breaking the hearts of many, his zealous fan Im Sol mysteriously travels back in time, when they were high schoolers, in order to prevent his fate from meeting an untimely death.

Byeon Woo Seok is known for 20th Century Girl (2022), Strong Girl Nam Soon (2023), Soulmate (20230, and more K-dramas and films, stars as Ryu Sun Jae, exuding radiance like actual K-pop idols.

Kim Hye Yoon, who appeared in Extraordinary You (2019), Snowdrop (2022), and more dramas portrays Im Sol. In addition, N. Flying member Lee Seung Hyub plays Baek In Hyuk, Ryu Sun Jae’s bandmate in Eclipse (their group name).

The buzzworthy drama already grabbed the viewers’ attention with its 4 episodes which carefully unfolded the narrative, adding to the already exciting intrigue. Especially, the astounding acting synergy between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon has piqued the fans’ interest who are eagerly waiting for the story to move forward, revealing the blooming on-screen romance between the duo.

The next episode of Lovely Runner is now slated to air on April 22, 8:25 PM KST (4:55 PM IST). International viewers can stream the drama on Viki.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTOB’s Eunkwang sings 100 WINS for Lee Je Hoon starrer K-drama Chief Detective 1958’s OST; listen here