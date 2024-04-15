Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon signs contract with Lee Jung Jae, Jung Sung Woo's agency Artist Company; know more

Kim Hye Yoon is a popular K-drama actress known for her roles in SKY Castle, Extraordinary You, Snowdrop and more. She made her debut in 2012 with the drama Family. She has signed her contract with Artist Company which also manages stars like Lee Jung Jae and Jung Sung Woo. The company released a statement welcoming the actress and giving the details.

Kim Hye Yoon signs with Artist Company

On April 14, Artist Company announced that actress Kim Hye Yoon had signed an exclusive contract with the label. The company stated that they are delighted to be working with the actress, who has earned the nickname "Youthful genre expert". They appreciated her talent and mentioned how she has created her own exceptional aura through her acting skills. The label added that they plan to actively support Kim Hye Yoon so that she can display the wide array of talents that she hasn’t revealed yet. Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung, Park Hae Jin, Lim Ji Yeon, Park So Dam, Yum Jung Ah, Cho Yi Hyun, Ahn Sung Ki, Block B’s P.O., and more are managed by the company.

More about Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon marked her debut in 2012. Her first appearance on the big screen was with the film Hide and Seek which was released in 2013. The actress rose to fame with the hit drama SKY Castle in which she displayed her acting range. She is known for projects like Extraordinary You, Snowdrop, and more. She is currently starring in the popular romance comedy Lovely Runner.

Lovely Runner premiered on April 8. New episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday. Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Seung Hyub and Song Geon Hee take on the main roles. The drama tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time.

