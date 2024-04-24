Lovely Runner Ep 5-6 Review: Byeon Woo Seok's sweet confession to Kim Hye Yoon turns sour; breaks hearts

Name: Lovely Runner (선재 업고 튀어 in Korean)

Premiere date: April 8, 2024

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok

Director: Yoon Jong Ho, Kim Tae Yeop

Writer: Lee Si Eun

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Time-slip, Comedy, Fantasy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Viki

Lovely Runner plot

Lovely Runner presents a captivating time-slip romance drama that poses the ultimate question: "What would you do if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan deeply affected by the passing of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to prevent his tragic fate.

Watch the trailer here-

Lovely Runner episode 3-4 short recap

Episode 5 of Lovely Runner kicks off with Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol returning home after sharing a heartfelt hug after Sun Jae rescues her. As they spend more time together, their bond deepens, sprinkled with adorable moments. They decide to bury a time capsule together, with Sol insisting it remains sealed until January 1st, 2023 (which is when Sun Jae passes away in the future). To distract Sun Jae from his swimming finals, Sol treats him to a movie date filled with sweet exchanges and meaningful conversations.

Meanwhile, it becomes evident that someone with Sol's lost phone is targeting her. Sol meets Tae Sung (played by Song Geon Hee) at the mall. Later, Tae Sung, along with Sun Jae and In Hyuk (played by N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub), perform as Eclipse for the delighted crowd. However, Sun Jae later reveals that he participated in winning a phone for Sol, which inadvertently triggers her fears about him leaning toward his idol career.

Meanwhile, it becomes evident that someone with Sol’s lost phone is targeting her. Sol meets Tae Sung (played by Song Geon Hee) at the mall. Later, Tae Sung, along with Sun Jae and In Hyuk (played by N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub), perform as Eclipse for the delighted crowd. However, Sun Jae later reveals that he participated in winning a phone for Sol, which inadvertently triggers her fears about him leaning toward his idol career.

In episode 6, Sol breaks up with Tae Sung after finding out he used her to dodge another girl, which leaves Tae Sung feeling hurt. Later, Sol listens to music and finally hears the full recording of Sun Jae confessing his feelings for her, and simultaneously, Sun Jae asks her to break up for his sake. Later, Sun Jae gets to know of Sol's breakup and rushes to her, assuming she's heartbroken. There are plenty of funny and romantic moments like Sun Jae getting drunk and crashing at Sol's place.

Sol promises to help Sun Jae study, and they plan to watch a baseball game together if he learns all his vocabulary. As they spend more time together, Sun Jae eventually confesses his feelings again, but then Sol's mother falls ill and needs surgery, so the duo rushes to the hospital. Sun Jae supports Sol during this tough time, but she eventually asks him to stop coming by and rejects his proposal.

On the day of the accident, Sun Jae convinces Sol to meet him, but she tries to avoid him. Later, Sol gets worried due to the rain. While going to look out for Sun Jae, she realizes that she had been Sun Jae’s first love all along, recalling their first meeting. Just as she rushes to him, a mysterious driver chasing Sol kidnaps her.

Lovely Runner: The positives

This series is absolutely adorable! Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok are just perfect together, and their chemistry is through the roof. Every time they're on screen together, you can't help but fall in love with them and get butterflies in your stomach. Whether it's their sweet movie date, Sun Jae's adorable blushing, or Im Sol's heart racing, every moment they share is pure magic. And let's not forget the hilarious scenes, like when they're trying to hide from Im Sol's brother or cheering on their favorite baseball team.

Im Sol's determination to show Sun Jae the beauty of life is so heartwarming. From rainbows to simple joys, she's always eager to share everything with him. And it's no surprise that Sun Jae's heart melts whenever Im Sol does something cute or unexpected, like saving him from an oncoming bike.

Even early into the series, we get confessions and kisses, making this rom-com feel like Christmas morning! But the second lead syndrome hits us hard as we watch Tae Sung fall for Im Sol. And just when we thought things couldn't get more intense, we're hit with a darker storyline behind Im Sol's accident.

Episode 6 takes a thrilling turn as Sol finds herself in a dangerous situation with the menacing taxi driver responsible for her tragic accident. Suddenly, the show is giving off major crime thriller vibes. Will Sol remember the truth in time to save herself? And how much time does she have left to make everything right? The twists in the show are as heartbreaking, interesting, and intense as the sweet romance balancing everything out.

Let's not forget about Hyun Woo and Im Geum's budding romance. It seems like Sung Jae's charming face won't be enough to stop the desires of Im Geum's heart. She's falling hard for Im Sol's brother, which makes us wonder why they weren't together in the future. But for now, they're blossoming plotlines that are just too adorable together.

Lovely Runner: The negatives

The anticipation for the upcoming episodes is the only downside of the show. Waiting a whole week to see what happens next feels like torture, especially when each episode ends on a cliffhanger. The preview for episode 7 hinting at some kind of amnesia has us both intrigued and worried. Will the show take a cliche route or incorporate multiple elements without becoming too complex? Hopefully, it stays true to its charm and keeps us hooked without veering into messy territory. Only time will tell, and we'll have to wait patiently to find out.

Lovely Runner: Acting performance

Byeon Woo Seok is currently the hottest heartthrob in town, all thanks to his portrayal of Sun Jae. The way he effortlessly switches between a tough persona in front of Sol and later blushes at her every action has fans swooning like crazy. Starring in Lovely Runner, it seems like he's found the role that will define his career. Netizens believe he's perfectly suited for the romantic comedy lead, and they're clamoring for him to debut as an idol member. It's like this character was tailor-made for him!

Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal of Sun Jae's love for Im Sol, his raw vulnerabilities, and his genuine feelings hit all the right notes, making him the ideal boyfriend everyone dreams of. He's truly stolen the hearts of fans everywhere!

Kim Hye Yoon shines brilliantly as Im Sol, portraying her as the epitome of reliability. She's like a ray of sunshine, and anyone who watches her can't help but agree. The way she cares for Sun Jae, her moments of awkwardness, shyness, and relatable fangirling—all of it radiates through Kim Hye Yoon's acting. Her unwavering support for Sun Jae is truly touching, and thanks to Kim Hye Yoon's performance, it's visible on screen.

And let's talk about that smile! It's like a magnet instantly drawing Sun Jae and viewers in. Kim Hye Yoon's infectiously bright smile makes us all root for Im Sol, wishing for her success in bringing positivity into Sun Jae's life. Despite her small build, she exudes strength, and we can't help but admire her resilience. Here's to hoping she continues to be a beacon of light for Sun Jae and everyone around her!

Song Geon Hee, who portrays Kim Tae Sung, is also winning over viewers as his character begins to develop feelings for Im Sol. He exudes vibes reminiscent of Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop) from True Beauty, effortlessly captivating fans' hearts. His bromance with Byeon Woo Seok's character adds another layer of adorableness to the show, and his growing affection for Im Sol is both sweet and heartbreaking, considering his position as the second lead.

Lovely Runner Overall Review

These last two episodes were absolutely adorable! Lovely Runner has a knack for kicking off each episode with heart-fluttering romantic moments, only to leave us hanging with intense cliffhangers by the end. The chemistry between the duo is just too cute to resist, and whoever isn't tuning in is seriously missing out. Can't wait for the next episodes to see what unfolds!

