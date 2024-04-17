Nothing Uncovered and Lovely Runner tie at 3.4 percent ratings; Midnight Studio maintains 2.1 percent

In the competitive realm of Monday-Tuesday dramas, the battle for viewership supremacy intensifies as KBS2’s Nothing Uncovered and tvN’s Lovely Runner find themselves in a neck-and-neck ratings showdown. Meanwhile, ENA’s Midnight Studio maintains a strong hold with 2.1 percent ratings.

In the heated battle for Monday-Tuesday ratings supremacy, two dramas, Nothing Uncovered and Lovely Runner, are currently locked in a neck-and-neck competition, captivating audiences and stirring excitement across the board.

According to Nielsen Korea's latest data, Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin and Jang Seung Jo led Nothing Uncovered surged forward with a notable increase in viewership, reaching an average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent. This marks a significant rise from its previous episode's 2.3 percent, securing the drama's second-best performance in terms of viewership.

Meanwhile, Lovely Runner starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, held its ground firmly, matching its previous episode's rating with an impressive 3.4 percent. This consistency not only maintains the drama's strong viewer base but also sets a personal best, tying its highest recorded rating of 3.44 percent.

In the midst of this fierce competition, Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In Soo, and Eum Moon Suk’s The Midnight Studio maintained a steady average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent, reflecting its consistent performance and dedicated audience following.

More details about Nothing Uncovered, Lovely Runner, and Midnight Studio

Nothing Uncovered follows the gripping tale of a tenacious reporter embroiled in a complex web of suspicion and intrigue. As she delves into a series of murder cases, she finds herself entangled in a perilous game of cat and mouse with a detective from the homicide team. With high stakes and relentless suspense, Nothing Uncovered promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as they unravel the truth behind the tangled mysteries.

Lovely Runner centers on Im Sol, a devoted fan of idol Ryu Sun Jae, whose life takes a dramatic turn when she wakes up 15 years in the past. Determined to alter the course of destiny for both herself and Sun Jae, Sol embarks on a poignant journey of self-discovery, resilience, and love. Filled with heartfelt moments and unexpected twists, Lovely Runner captivates viewers with its poignant portrayal of hope, second chances, and the enduring power of love.

The Midnight Studio centers around a reclusive photographer who runs a photo studio for the deceased and unravels the enigmatic connections between life, death, and the afterlife. With its atmospheric setting, intricate storytelling, and compelling performances, the series immerses viewers in a world of darkness and intrigue, where every photograph holds a haunting secret waiting to be uncovered.

