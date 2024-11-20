Byeon Woo Seok's advertisement fees grows threefold post Lovely Runner; Reports claim 400 million KRW to 1.5 billion KRW jump

Actor Byeon Woo Seok, known for his role in Lovely Runner, has experienced a meteoric rise in his advertising fees, with reports revealing an astonishing threefold increase in just a few months. According to an exclusive report by OSEN, Byeon Woo Seok's advertising model fees have surged from 400 million KRW per year to over 1 billion KRW, marking a significant leap in his career.

Before the success of Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok’s advertising revenue was impressive, yet it was still in the range of 400 million KRW annually. However, after his breakout role in the hit drama, which became a massive sensation, Byeon Woo Seok's popularity soared, making him one of the most sought-after faces in the advertising world. The series' popularity, along with his charm and relatability, catapulted him to stardom, earning him offers from nearly 19 different brands spanning diverse industries, including finance, home appliances, cosmetics, and cafes.

Industry insiders estimate that Byeon Woo Seok’s advertising model fees have now climbed to between 1 billion and 1.5 billion KRW annually; a remarkable increase in such a short time. With his newfound fame and immense popularity, Byeon Woo Seok's ability to draw attention and boost brand visibility has made him a prime candidate for advertisers, contributing to this sharp rise in fees. It is speculated that his total advertising revenue in the past few months alone could easily exceed 10 billion KRW.

The Lovely Runner effect has also had a substantial impact on Byeon Woo Seok's acting career. Following the success of the drama, industry experts predict that his appearance fees for future projects will be in the hundreds of millions per episode, especially considering his growing popularity both domestically and internationally. Some even suggest that Byeon Woo Seok is poised to join the ranks of top actors who command guaranteed fees for their roles.

Towards the end of 2024, Byeon Woo Seok has been busy attending overseas fan meetings and reviewing new projects. He is also set to make a special appearance at the 2024 MAMA AWARDS, where he will serve as an award presenter and perform the Lovely Runner OST Sudden Shower, wrapping up a remarkable year for the rising star.

