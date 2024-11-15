Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok’s label announces zero-tolerance policy towards malicious slander

Actor Byeon Woo Seok, known for his recent role in the popular drama Lovely Runner, is taking a stand against online harassment. On November 15, Varo Entertainment, his agency, issued an official statement confirming that they have taken legal action against individuals spreading malicious rumors and defamatory comments about the actor.

In their statement, Varo Entertainment expressed gratitude to the fans who have supported Byeon Woo Seok but emphasized that the rising tide of harmful posts targeting him could no longer be overlooked. The agency noted that they have been closely monitoring the situation, alongside receiving reports from concerned fans, and have gathered sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges.

“Based on our agency’s own monitoring and reports made by fans, we confirmed the situation regarding malicious criminal acts related to our actor,” Varo Entertainment shared.

“We gathered evidence regarding criminal acts such as hate posts, defamatory comments, sexual harassment, and the spreading of falsehoods. Following a thorough legal review, we have officially filed a criminal complaint through our legal representative."

The agency made it clear that they are adopting a zero-tolerance approach. They strongly condemned the malicious behavior, emphasizing that defamatory comments, insults, and the spread of baseless rumors are considered criminal acts under the law. Varo Entertainment warned that there will be no settlements or leniency for those responsible, vowing to pursue strong legal action to ensure that the perpetrators face just consequences.

“We will not sit back and watch such criminal acts occur,” the statement continued. “Our agency will respond with strong legal measures, without any settlements or leniency, so that those responsible receive just punishment.”

Varo Entertainment also assured fans that this is not a one-time measure. The company plans to regularly monitor online activity and take legal action whenever necessary to protect Byeon Woo Seok’s rights and reputation. They emphasized their commitment to safeguarding the Lovely Runner actor’s honor and well-being, promising to continue their efforts to combat malicious behavior.

The announcement has been met with widespread support from Byeon Woo Seok’s fans, who have expressed relief that the agency is taking a firm stance against the damaging rumors and online harassment.

