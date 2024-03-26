Happy Choi Woo Shik Day: Exploring actor’s special appearances in Fight for My Way, The Divine Fury, and more

Choi Woo Shik’s popularity surged to a global level since his stellar performance in the Oscar-winning film Parasite (2019) from the auteur Bong Joon Ho. But the versatile actor has delivered numerous hit K-drams and films throughout his career to date. From a romance king to a psychopath villain, and murderer, the actor can excel in almost any role.

Choi Woo Shik’s current portfolio is characterized by a bunch of lead characters in Train to Busan (2016), Time to Hunt (2020), Our Beloved Summer (2021), A Killer Paradox (2024), and more. His works serve as commentary on the truth of cinema transcending borders and languages.

As the actor turns 34 today, we will take a distinct approach and explore the actor’s career’s best cameo roles, since he has made some guest appearances in hit K-dramas and movies.

1. Fight for My Way (2017) - the ‘crazy’ doctor

You would remember actor Park Seo Joon, who belongs to the same friend group Wooga Squad as Choi Woo Shik made a cameo in Parasite. Two years earlier, the Parasite actor also made a cameo in his Wooga Squad best friend’s rom-com drama Fight for My Way.

In this drama, Choi Woo Shik portrays Park Moo Bin, a wealthy doctor, who was Park Seo Joon’s character Ko Dong Man’s childhood school friend. As an adult, they come across each other in a sudden turn of events as Dong Man’s friend and late lover interest Choi Ae Ra (played by Kim Ji Won) starts dating him.

Moo Bin seems to be head over heels for Ae Ra and goes to extreme lengths to win over her heart. But gradually, the sweet loveable guy turns out to be a completely different person, who is already secretly engaged to an elite Japanese businessman’s daughter and dumps Choi Ae Ra in the blink of an eye.

2. The Divine Fury (2019) - Novice exorcist priest

Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon met once again with the latte’s film The Divine Fury. In this hybrid horror, action, thriller film, the Parasite actor transforms into a priest named Father Choi, who serves as a reluctant exorcist.

According to reports from the year, his cameo was introduced to follow up with his character in the sequel film, which has since remained unconfirmed.

3. Golden Slumber (2018) - Savvy assistant

In this action thriller film led by actor Gang Dong Won and actress Han Hyo Joo, Choi Woo Shik takes on the role of Joo Ho, a junior and a savvy assistant of the male lead’s character,

Though in this movie, he didn't occupy a lot of screen time, his role added significant depth to Golden Slumber’s narrative.

4. Dream Knight (2015) - Former high-schooler

In this idol-studded web drama featuring the group GOT7 and stars like Song Ha Yoon from Marry My Husband, Choi Woo Shik made a special appearance as a former student in the main leads’ high school.

5. You’re All Surrounded (2014) - Guy who hates hair in his food

In this drama about a few young detectives, Choi Woo Shik appeared in a guest role in episode 4. His character goes from a hot-headed customer sitting in a restaurant to taking a schoolgirl hostage at knifepoint, as his anger fuels from a hair stand in his food.

6. Operation Proposal (2012)

In this 2012 drama starring Extraordinary Attorney Woo Park Eun Bin and Memorist’s Yoo Seung Ho, Choi Woo Shik transforms into a haughty baseball player.

Apart from these major guest roles, the A Killer Paradox actor also made his impact in a bunch of pre-debut cameo in dramas like Playful Kiss (2010), Deep Rooted Tree (2011), Dong Yi (2010), and more.

He made his official acting debut with the 2011 drama The Duo, where he also appeared in a guest role. In the following years, his career climbed the charts, thanks to his incredible ability to embody any character.

The actor is now set to make his stellar appearance in the upcoming K-drama Melo Movie, alongside actress Park Bo Young. He will be seen playing the character of a rising film critic who started his career as a supporting character.

