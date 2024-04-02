Kim Da Mi And Son Suk Ku to lead upcoming mystery thriller Nine Puzzles by Narco-Saints director Yoon Jong Bin

Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku have been confirmed to star in the thriller series Nine Puzzles. Anticipation runs high as the popular actors come together for the project which is being directed by the director of Narco-Saints. Kim Da Mi is known for her roles in hit series like Itaewon Class and Our Beloved Summer. Son Suk Ku has impressed with his acting in dramas like My Liberation Notes and A Killer Paradox.

Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku to star in Nine Puzzles

On April 2, Disney+ revealed that Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku will be leading the upcoming mystery thriller Nine Puzzles. The project is slated to release in 2025. The drama is being directed by Yoon Jong Bin who is also known for Narco-Saints, The Spy Gone North, Kundo: Age of the Rampant, Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time and more. Kim Da Mi will take on the role of a profiler who works at the Criminal Analysis Team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Forensic Science Department. Her uncle was murdered 10 years ago and she was the only witness. Her mission is to solve the case. Son Suk Ku will play a Violent Crimes Team detective who works with Kim Da Mi's character.

More about Nine Puzzles

Nine Puzzles tells the story of a criminal profiler who witnesses her uncle's murder. She along with a detective take up the case after 10 years and try to catch the serial murderer. Their case begins with a mysterious puzzle.

Son Suk Ku started his acting career with the 2014 film Scarlet Innocence and in the same year, he also took the main role in Contact Point. He is known for My Liberation Notes, Be Melodramatic, D.P. and more.

Kim Da Mi debuted with the 2017 film Romans 8:37. She is known for her roles in Our Beloved Summer and Itaewon Class.

