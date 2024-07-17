The Glory’s Cha Joo Young and Missing: The Other Side’s Go Soo to lead revenge melodrama Reverse; Report

Cha Joo Young and Go Soo are all set for their upcoming collaboration. According to the reports, the duo is set to lead a new revenge drama Reverse, based on an audio movie of the same name. The filming for this mystery melodrama is expected to begin in the later second half of this year after the casting is completed.

On July 17, SPOTV News reported that Cha Joo Young and Go Soo have been cast as the leads for the upcoming mystery melodrama Reverse. The Glory actress is set to star as the female protagonist Myo Jin, who loses her memory out of shock after barely surviving an unexpected accident.

Go Soo will embody the male lead role of Jun Ho, the CEO of a construction company who is devoted to taking care of Myo Jin. The collaboration between these two talented actors promises to bring a nuanced depth to the narrative of Reverse.

More about Reverse

Reverse is an upcoming mystery melodrama of revenge. It is a drama adaption of the eight-part Naver audio movie of the same name, which premiered in 2022 with Lee Sun Bin and Lee Joon Hyuk as leads.

The drama will depict the story of a woman who loses her memory after a mysterious villa explosion. With the help of her chaebol fiancé, she learns the shocking truth behind the explosion.

The broadcast schedule for Reverse is still under discussion.

Who is Cha Joo Young?

Cha Joo Young is a talented Korean actress who has been actively working for a decade now. She was last seen in Netflix’s The Glory, playing the antagonist role of Choi Hye Jeong. Some of her other best works include Cheese in the Trap, Love in the Moonlight, Again My Life, The Heavenly Idol, and more.

More about Go Soo

Starting his career as a stage actor, Go Soo later transitioned into K-dramas and films. During the early course of his career, he faced many hardships and even starred as extras to earn money.

However, his outstanding acting skills were soon noticed by agencies and productions, landing him some popular roles. Some of his best works to date include Missing: The Other Side, Love 911, Dem Trang, The Royal Tailor, and more

