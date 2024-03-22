Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, more showcase their diverse tales in individual posters for Chief Detective 1958

Chief Detective 1958, MBC's upcoming drama, has unveiled character posters featuring Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, and Yoon Hyun Soo. Serving as a prequel to the beloved Korean series Chief Inspector, which enjoyed a remarkable 18-year run from 1971 to 1989 with peak ratings reaching an astonishing 70 percent, Chief Detective 1958 takes audiences back even further, to 1958.

The series will center on Park Young Han (played by Lee Je Hoon), an ambitious detective known for his outstanding record in apprehending small-time criminals. Teaming up with three compelling colleagues, Park Young Han sets out to challenge the prevailing corruption of the era.

Character posters of Chief Detective 1958

In the initial poster, we see detective Park Young Han (played by Lee Je Hoon) stationed at Jongnam Police Station during the nighttime. His demeanor is serious as he attentively scans a newspaper article, seemingly gathering crucial clues for an ongoing case.

The following poster introduces Park Young Han's initial partner, Kim Sang Soon (portrayed by Lee Dong Hwi), exuding a charismatic aura. His eyes reflect a blend of anger and discontent, hinting at deeper complexities within his character.

Dubbed the "crazy dog" renowned for his fearless pursuit of justice, Kim Sang Soon commands respect within Jongnam Police Station. Audiences are left intrigued by the mysteries surrounding his resentment towards the world and eager to witness the transformative impact of his encounter with Park Young Han.

In the upcoming poster, Jo Kyung Hwan (portrayed by Choi Woo Sung) wears a serene smile as he effortlessly pedals his bicycle, laden with heavy bags of rice. Transitioning from a humble job at a rice mill to joining the police force, Jo Kyung Hwan's arrival at Jongnam Police Station sparks curiosity about the potential influence of his remarkable strength and newfound role.

After graduating from a prestigious university, Seo Ho Jung (Yoon Hyun Soo) steps into the world with a sharp look and unwavering determination. With a long-held dream of becoming an outstanding detective, he takes a bold step forward by applying for a special police recruitment program. As he ventures into the police force, will Seo Ho Jung, with his brilliant mind and boundless confidence, be able to realize his aspirations and excel in his new role?

The creators behind Chief Detective 1958 shared insights into the diverse backgrounds of characters like Park Young Han, Kim Sang Soon, Jo Kyung Hwan, and Seo Ho Jong. Despite their varying motivations and personal stories, they are united by a common resolve to combat injustice and uphold righteousness. They teased viewers to anticipate the intriguing convergence of these four detectives and the dynamic teamwork they will showcase.

More about Chief Detective 1958

In Chief Detective 1958, Seo Eun Soo takes on the role of Lee Hye Joo, the charming and knowledgeable proprietor of Jongnam Seorim bookstore. She becomes the romantic interest of Park Young Han. The production team expressed anticipation for the on-screen chemistry between Lee Je Hoon and Seo Eun Soo, promising to infuse the drama with excitement through their acting prowess. They hinted at a heartwarming and captivating romance that will add depth to the storyline. Chief Detective 1958 is all set to premiere on April 19 at 9:50 pm KST.

