True Beauty reunion: Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young and more gather to support Im Se Mi's play Flowers, Stars Pass By

True Beauty's Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, Kang Min Ah and Lee Sang Jin reunited to show their support for Im Se Mi's play Flowers, Stars Pass By. Im Se Mi is known for her roles in hit dramas like The Worst of Evil and About Time. Cha Eun Woo and Im Se Mi have also worked together in the 2024 thrilled drama Wonderful World.

True Beauty's cast including Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young attend Im Se Mi's play

On July 14, Kang Min Ah took to Instagram and shared pictures with the True Beauty cast including Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young Im Se Mi and Lee Sang Jin on her Instagram story. The cast reunited to show their support for their fellow co-star Im Se Mi for her play Flowers, Stars Pass By. See pictures of the True Beauty cast's reunion below.

The Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Yeop starrer True Beauty was released in 2020. The romance comedy tells the story of a girl who is insecure about her looks and hence turns to makeup and soon becomes popular in school. The drama is based on a webtoon by Yaongyi and was well-received by the viewers.

More about Im Se Mi

Im Se Mi made her acting debut in 2005 with the series Sharp 2. She has also worked in films with her first appearance on the big screen being in 2007 with Highway Star. The actress is known for her roles in hit series like Wonderful World, True Beauty and The Worst of Evil.

Advertisement

She recently appeared in the Netflix political drama The Whirlwind in which she took on the role of the Prime Minister's secretary. She will next be taking on the lead in the 2025 drama Try: We Become Miracles. The actress would also be appearing in Black Salt Dragon.

ALSO READ: NCT’s Mark takes over London in smart fit for 2024 Wimbledon Championship; see PICS