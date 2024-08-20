Cha Eun Woo, Lee Min Ho and Lee Jong Suk named best actor influencers in South Korea; Know top 10

Cha Eun Woo has surpassed Lee Min Ho and Lee Jong Suk to become the best actor influencer on Instagram in South Korea. Among the top 10 list, some A-list names including Ji Chang Wook, Song Hye Kyo, and more have bagged impressive spots. Know the full list below.

According to HypeAuditor, from Cha Eun Woo to her True Beauty co-star Moon Ga Young, some top Korean celebrities are leading the best actors and actress influencers’ list on Instagram in South Korea.

Here are the top 10 list:

1. Cha Eun Woo

With 45.9 million followers and 2.7 million average engagement, the True Beauty fame actor is staying strong atop the list.

2. Lee Min Ho

Highly regarded as a Hallyu star, it’s no surprise that Lee Min Ho has 35.1 million followers on Instagram and an average of 1.1 million engagements.

3. Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk has claimed the 3rd spot on the list with 26.6 million followers and 1.3 million average engagement.

4. Ji Chang Wook

From action to romance, Ji Chang Wook is known as one of the top versatile actors. But his influence goes beyond K-dramas and on social media. He has garnered around 27.2 million followers with an average engagement of 799.9K.

5. Moon Ga Young

Known for her roles in True Beauty, Tempted, and Find Me in Your Memory, Moon Ga Young holds immense power in other industries like fashion and beauty. So, it’s no surprise she bagged a place in the top 5 on this list with 13.3 million followers and 1.1M engagement.

6. Song Hye Kyo

The Glory fame Song Hye Kyo is one of the top Korean actresses of all time, known for her evergreen beauty and powerful on-screen performance. She is in the 6th spot with 17.6 million followers and 884.3K average engagement.

7. YoonA

YoonA is one of the most successful Korean female celebrities who is influential in the music industry as a member of Girls’ Generation but also holds power as a talented actress. Her current follower count is 17.5 million with 747K average engagement.

8. Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook, known for A Shop for Killers, Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, and more has 18.5 million followers and 629.1K average monthly engagement

9. Seol In Ah

Business Proposal and Twinkling Watermelon fame Seol In Ah has bagged a spot in the top 10 with 10.1M followers and 816.9K average engagement.

10. Prilly Latuconsina

Meanwhile, the 10th spot for best actor influencer on Instagram South Korea has been bagged by Indonesian actress Prilly Latuconsina.

