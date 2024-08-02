Have Lee Jong Suk and IU broken up? Online community post sparks rumors about star couple

Rumors have been circulating about a possible breakup between IU and Lee Jong Suk, fueled by posts gaining traction in online communities. Since August, speculation has intensified as fans have been sharing and discussing these posts within Korean online forums.

Recently, a netizen on Nate Pann drew attention with a post titled, “I guess Lee Jong Suk and IU have broken up,” suggesting that reporters have hinted at this possibility. The post noted that rumors have surfaced multiple times, largely because Lee Jong Suk and IU have rarely been seen together since they publicly confirmed their relationship.

In response, many netizens expressed sadness over the rumored breakup, with some urging the couple to stay together, noting how well they suit each other. Others dismissed the rumors, suggesting that the couple might soon announce their marriage.

On December 31, Dispatch reported that IU and Lee Jong Suk have been dating for approximately four months. According to the media, their relationship began as a friendship after meeting on Inkigayo 10 years ago and gradually evolved into romance.

The agency also revealed that the idol-turned-actor and Lee Jong Suk spent Christmas together in Nagoya, Japan. They enjoyed a quiet three-day vacation at a luxury resort, which Lee Jong Suk personally planned. He reportedly flew IU and her younger brother to Japan first and arranged a pick-up service at the airport, before joining them later.

Later, Lee Jong Suk’s former agency, HighZium Studio, released an official statement confirming that Lee Jong Suk and IU recently transitioned from being close acquaintances to becoming a couple and are maintaining a serious relationship. They requested fans’ support to help the couple continue their beautiful relationship.

Advertisement

IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, also commented, acknowledging that IU and Lee Jong Suk have developed their relationship from close acquaintances to a meaningful partnership. They asked for a warm reception from fans.

IU kicked off her world tour concert, H.E.R., on March 2, 2023, at the KSPO Dome, with fans and friends coming out to show their support. Among the attendees was her supportive boyfriend, Lee Jong Suk, who was spotted in the audience cheering her on.

Fans were touched to see him being such a supportive partner, demonstrating his encouragement for the R&B singer. In the past, the Big Mouth actor has also shown his support by wearing IU’s official merchandise. His presence at the KSPO Dome delighted fans, who appreciated seeing him there for his girlfriend.

ALSO READ: 2 years of Big Mouth: Exploring Lee Jong Suk's first post-military role as rookie lawyer-turned-boss of underworld