5 K-drama actors who were never caught dating: Gong Yoo, Ji Chang Wook and more

Popular K-drama actors like Gong Yoo, Ji Chang Wook, Jung Hae In and more are often well known for their roles in the hit romance series. Since the actors are popular globally, it is obvious that fans are always a little curious about their personal lives and want to know whom they are dating. Over the years, some K-drama actors have been linked to various co-actors and there have even been marriage rumors but have never confirmed. Here are 5 popular K-drama actors who have never been caught dating.

Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo has been often tied in rumors with his co-stars. He has been rumored to date Kim Go Eun, Jung Yu Mi, Im Soo Jung, Jeon Do Yeon, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Min Jung and Ahn So Hee. Though none of the rumors has been confirmed, the actor has dated in the past. In a previous interview, he has mentioned that he once contacted his ex-girlfriend when he was drunk and to his relief, she did not reply.

Ji Chang Wook

In a recent show, actress Lim Ji Yeon exposed Ji Chang Wook's dating life and confirmed that the actor has been in relationships. She explained that since he is good looking, women often show interest in him. Ji Chang Wook revealed his side and said that he likes to keep his relationship private rather than coming out publicly.

Woo Do Hwan​​​​​

Woo Do Hwan who is known for his.roles in dramas like Bloodhounds, Tempted and more has never publicly announced about his dating life. In a interview, the actor revealed his dating style. According to the actor, he is not very good at hiding his feelings and doesn't like pust and pull in a relationship. He also revealed that he likes women who make him laugh and are easy to talk to. He was linked with his co-actor Moon Ga Young but nothing was confirmed.

Advertisement

Wi Ha Joon

Surprisingly the dashing Wi Ha Joon has never spoken about his love life and neither has he been entangled in dating rumors. The actor took up the role of a rookie teacher in love in the latest drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon which marked his return to the genre.

Jung Hae In

There have been occasional speculations or rumors in the media or among fans but he has not publicly addressed any romantic relationships. The actor has been linked with BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Son Ye Jin, Kim Go Eun and Chae Soo Bin in the past.

Some K-drama leading men have never confirmed their relationships and like to keep their dating lives private. It is hard to know their relationship status. Considering that these actors haven’t mentioned anything, one can assume that they are still single. Korean actors and idols generally don’t reveal their relationships as they often face backlash and get involved in controversies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 Min Hyo Rin movies and TV shows to binge-watch: Sunny, The Happy Loner and more