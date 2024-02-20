Chicken Nugget stills: Ahn Jae Hong and Ryu Seung Ryong gear up to transform Kim Yoo Jung back to human

Chicken Nugget is an upcoming comedy-drama which will be featuring Jae Hong, Ryu Seung Ryong and Kim Yoo Jung. The drama is based on a webtoon and tells the story of a woman who mysteriously turns into fried chicken. Anticipation runs high as the star cast will be coming together for this project and the absurd plot. Here are the details.

Chicken Nugget stills featuring Ahn Jae Hong and Ryu Seung Ryong

On February 20, Netflix released stills of their upcoming absurd comedy drama Chicken Nugget. In the new pictures, Ahn Jae Hong and Ryu Seung Ryong can be seen all geared up to change the fried chicken piece back into human form. The most eye-catching part is Ahn Jae Hong's colourful fashion in the stills.

More about Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nugget is set to release on March 15 and will be streaming from Netflix. The drama will consist of 12 episodes.

Chicken Nugget tells the story of Choi Min Ah who mysteriously turns into a chicken nugget. Her father Choi Sun Man and his intern Go Baek Jung join forces and try to undo the process and turn her back into her human form. While doing so, they uncover dark secrets.

The project has been adapted from Park Ji Dok's webtoon Fried Chicken. Lee Byung Hun has directed and written the script for this drama. He is known for his works like Extreme Job, Twenty, Be Melodramatic and more. His latest film Twenty featured IU and Park Seo Joon.

Ryu Seung Ryong is known for his roles in Moving and Extreme Job. Ahn Jae Hong has shown his acting chops in shows like Reply 1988, Be Melodramaric, Fight for My Way and More. Kim Yoo Jung recently appeared in the hit drama My Demon along with Song Kang. She has also worked on hits like Moonlight Drawn by Clouds and Backstreet Rookie.

