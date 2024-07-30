Chiquita's brother gets mistaken for ENHYPEN's Jay in adorable PIC with BABYMONSTER member

ENHYPEN’s Jay may have just found his doppelganger, who is none other than a fellow K-pop idol’s brother. Recently, Chiquita’s brother shared a photo on X with the BABYMONSTER member and quickly received an overwhelming reaction to his post. Fans couldn’t believe their eyes and many mistook him as the ENHYPEN member.

Is it ENHYPEN's Jay with Chiquita? Her brother's uncanny resemblance to K-pop idol shocks fans

On July 29, Chiquita’s older brother Copper Dechawat, who is a Thai boy band member took to his X (formerly Twitter) and shared an adorable photo with the Baemon member. His post quickly went viral and fans flocked to point out how similar he looks to Jay.

The two singers’ resemblance is so uncanny that many thought Chiquita was posing with the ENHYPEN member. Upon further observations, fans pointed out that Copper’s hairstyle and smile line look like Jay’s, making it harder for fans to differentiate in that particular photo.

Some even commented that the BABYMONSTER member’s brother bears a resemblance to both Jay and ENHYPEN leader Jungwon. Fans who are familiar with Copper’s professional life didn’t forget to introduce him to the rest, mentioning how he is also a great singer like the K-pop idol he looks like.

So, what do you think? Does he look like Jay? See the pic below:

Who is Chiquita’s brother?

Copper Dechawat is the older brother of BABYMONSTER’s Chiquita. He is a member of Thai boyband BUS and its sub-unit BUS7. He has also made his acting debut in the 2022 Thai drama My Sassy Princess: Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty.

Get to know Chiquita

Chiquita is a Thai K-pop idol following in the footsteps of Lisa, Minnie, BamBam, Nichkhun, and many others hailing from the same Southeast Asian country. She debuted with the seven-piece rookie girl group BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon, formed by YG Entertainment. Shortly after, she started gaining significant attention, thanks to her charming visuals and great rapping and dancing skills.

Who is Jay?

Born in the United States, Jay is a Korean-American singer who debuted with the popular boy band ENHYPEN, formed by BELIFT LAB, a HYBE subsidiary. Before his debut, he participated in Mnet’s music survival show I-LAND. After ending the final in second place, he joined the boy band for a November 2020 debut.

