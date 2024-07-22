ENHYPEN lands first no 2 spot on Billboard 200 with second studio album ROMANCE : UNTOLD

ENHYPEN has recently released its second studio album ROMANCE : UNTOLD. The album is getting showered with love and praise from the group’s fans who have eagerly waited for its new music. Now, ROMANCE : UNTOLD has finally landed in the whopping top 20 of the Billboard 200.

ENHYPEN scores first no. 2 spot on Billboard 200 with ROMANCE : UNTOLD

According to updates on July 22, ENHYPEN’s ROMANCE : UNTOLD has debuted at no. 2 on this week’s Billboard 200. At the same time, it has earned the group’s biggest U.S. sales week to date with a total of 124,000 equivalent album units sold during the week ending on July 18.

ROMANCE: UNTOLD also became the top-selling album of this week in the U.S. with a total score of 117,000 traditional album sales and 7,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units. This translates into 9.53 million on-demand audio streams over the duration of this week.

ENHYPEN's previous Billboard 200 charting

Although, with ROMANCE : UNTOLD, the seven-piece group landed the first no. 2 spot on Billboard 200, this is merely its first entry on the chart. Previously, six of the boy band’s albums soared high on the esteemed music charts among those, three entered the top 10 list.

ENHYPEN’s second mini-album BORDER : CARNIVAL peaked at no. 18 on Billboard 200, and its 1st full-length album DIMENSION : DILEMMA reigned at no. 11, 1st repackaged album DIMENSION : ANSWER maintained a stronghold at no. 13.

On the other hand, the septet’s 3rd mini-album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 entered the top 10 of Billboard 200, peaking at no. 6, followed by 4th mini-album DARK BLOOD’s stronghold at no. 4, and lastly, 5th EP ORANGE BLOOD’s debut at no. 4 on the music chart.

On this special day, Listen to ENHYPEN’s ROMANCE : UNTOLD here:

More about ENHYPEN's ROMANCE: UNTOLD

Released on July 12, ROMANCE: UNTOLD is ENHYPEN’s second Korean language studio album, marking its highly-anticipated comeback.

This sophomore album includes a total of nine songs - the title track XO (Only If You Say Yes) and its English version feat. JVKE, Moonsturck, Your Eyes Only, Hundred Broken Hearts, Brought The Heat Back, Paranormal, Royalty, and Highway 1009. A bonus track for Highway 1009 (Narration) is also included in the CD2 version of this album.

