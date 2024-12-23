Choi Woo Shik in talks to lead new rom-com Would You Marry Me post Melo Movie with Park Bo Young; Report

Choi Woo Shik is currently getting ready for his upcoming release with Park Bo Young. Amid the excitement, a casting news is raising much anticipation. According to the latest update, he has been cast as the male lead in a new rom-com titled Would You Marry Me ( literal translation). It will depict the story of a fake newlywed couple.

On December 23, a Korean media outlet reported that Choi Woo Shik is currently in talks to lead this upcoming rom-com drama. It will revolve around the fake marriage of a couple who are disguised as newlyweds. The screenplay has been penned by writer Lee Ha Na, known for Rookie Cops, Cunning Single Lady, The Time We Were Not in Love, and more.

The female lead and other casting are yet to be determined. The details about Choi Woo Shik's character will be disclosed with time. Would You Marry Me is currently in discussion to premiere in the second half of 2025 on SBS.

Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik is currently gearing up for his return to rom-coms with Melo Movie, which is set to premiere on Netflix soon. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness his chemistry with Park Bo Young. Although, in his early career, the actor starred in various genres, after the success of Our Beloved Summer with Kim Dami, fans have been especially looking forward to his roles in romantic comedies.

Advertisement

Choi Woo Shik began his acting career in the early 2010s and has since starred in many K-dramas like Rooftop Prince, Someday, Fated to Love You, Ho Goo's Love, The Boy Next Door, Fight for My Way, Our Beloved Summer, A Killer Paradox, and more. He now has two confirmed dramas in the pipeline- Melo Movie and The Waking.

The actor is best known for his collaborations with auteur Bong Joon Ho in Parasite and Okja. Some of his other popular films are Train to Busan, Wonderland, Time to Hunt, Set Me Free, The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, The Divine Fury, The Prince and the Matchmaker, Secretly, Greatly, Big Match, and A Reason to Live among others

ALSO READ: Stray Kids makes history as first act with six consecutive no. 1 entries on Billboard 200 with SKZHOP HIPTAPE debut