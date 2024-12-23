Stray Kids makes history as first act with six consecutive no. 1 entries on Billboard 200 with SKZHOP HIPTAPE debut

Stray Kids is now the holder of a new record on Billboard 200. Their latest special album SKZHOP HIPTAPE has debuted at No. 1 on the chart. With this, the group has managed to have six consecutive entries on this esteemed music ranking and they are the only one to reach this milestone.

According to updates on December 23, Stray Kids' SKZHOP HIPTAPE debuted at No. 1 on this week's Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. This marks the group's sixth consecutive top entry on the chart following ODDINARY, MAXIDENT, 5-STAR, ROCK-STAR, and ATE.

The octet is now the first-ever artist in the world to have six cNo.1 entries in a row on Billboard 200 since the chart began publishing in March 1956. With this phenomenal achievement, the group once again proved why they are considered the leader of 4th generation K-pop.

In addition, Stray Kids is now the only other act besides BTS, Linkin Park, and Dave Matthews Band to have the most No. 1 entries overall on this chart.

Congratulations Stray Kids on this historic milestone.

Meanwhile, according to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music, SKZHOP HIPTAPE became the No.1 best-selling album of the week in the United States with a total of 187,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on December 19. Among those are 176,000 traditional album sales and 10,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates into 14.83 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

Although the special album somewhat failed to achieve the success of Stray Kids' previous mini-album ATE, SKZHOP HIPTAPE still marks a significant era in their thriving career.

SZKHOP HIPTAPE was released on December 13, 2024, as the group's special album. It features a total of 12 dynamic tracks including the lead Walkin' On Water and Bounce Back, U (feat. TABLO), Walkin' On Water (HIP ver.), and solos by each member- Railway (Bang Chan), Unfair (Felix), HALLUCINATION (I.N), Youth (Lee Know), So Good (Hyunjin), Ultra (Changbin), Hold My Hand (Han), and As We Are (Seungmin).

This special album was the group's first comeback release since ATE arrived back in July.

