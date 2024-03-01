2024 Korean Music Awards Winners: NewJeans bags most nods, AKMU, KISS OF LIFE follow; full list inside

Celebrating the diverse talent within the Korean music industry, the 2024 Korean Music Awards unveiled its winners on February 29. This year's event, the 21st edition, showcased outstanding contributions to music through an online streaming format. From NewJeans, KISS OF LIFE to Beenzino, the ceremony highlighted remarkable achievements across different music genres.

2024 Korean Music Awards

The 2024 Korean Music Awards, held on Thursday, February 29, celebrated outstanding achievements in the Korean music industry over the past year. Established in 2004, the awards recognize talents across various genres, spanning mainstream and underground artists, producers, label CEOs, and industry professionals.

The 21st edition of the awards was a virtual event, streamed online at 8 PM KST through The Prizm Entertainment's official website. The selection process involved recommendations, discussions, and evaluations by a committee comprising academics, producers, judges, and influential figures in the Korean music scene.

Notable winners of the 2024 Korean Music Awards included KISS OF LIFE, Beenzino, NewJeans, and more. The event, sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Creative Content Agency, highlighted the diversity and excellence present in the Korean music landscape.

The nominee list featured prominent names such as BTS' Jungkook, TXT, Kid Milli, and Wave To Earth, representing various genres like rap, hip-hop, jazz, and pop. The winners, selected through a meticulous evaluation process, received acclaim for their noteworthy contributions to the dynamic and vibrant Korean music industry.

Here’s the complete list of winners of the 2024 Korean Music Awards

Album of the Year

Beenzino - NOWITZKI

Song of the Year

NewJeans - Ditto

Musician of the Year

Silica Gel

Rookie of the Year

KISS OF LIFE

Best Pop Album

Lee Jin-ah - Hearts of the City

Best Pop Song

AKMU - Love Lee

Best K-Pop Album

NewJeans - Get Up

Best K-Pop Song

NewJeans - Ditto

Best Electronic Song

CIFIKA - Hush

Best Electronic Album

Yetsuby - My Star My Planet My Earth

Best R&B & Soul Song

youra - (Motif)

Best R&B & Soul Album

jerd - BOMM

Best Rap & Hip-hop Song

E SENS – What The Hell

Best Rap & Hip-hop Album

Beenzino - NOWITZKI

Best Rock Song

Seoul Electric Band - Ghost Writers

Best Rock Album

OVerdrive Philosophy - 64 see me

Best Modern Rock Song

Silica Gel - Tik Tak Tok (Feat. So!YoON!)

Best Modern Rock Album

Silica Gel - Machine Boy

Best Metal & Hardcore Album

Mahatma - REASON FOR SILENCE

Best Folk Song

Yeoyu and Seolbin - Like the Stars in the Night Sky

Best Folk Album

Yeoyu and Seolbin - COMEDY

Best Jazz Vocal Album

YUJIN KIM - Extraordinary

Best Jazz Performance Album

Soojung Lee - Four Seasons

Special Merit Award

Kang Tae Hwan

Committee Special Award

Hakchon Theatre

