2024 Korean Music Awards Winners: NewJeans bags most nods, AKMU, KISS OF LIFE follow; full list inside
The 2024 Korean Music Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in the Korean music industry, recognizing diverse talents across genres. Let's delve into the winners, showcasing the richness and diversity of Korea's music scene.
-
The 2024 Korean Music Awards unfolded on February 29
-
NewJeans, AKMU, KISS OF LIFE and more claimed the trophies this year
Celebrating the diverse talent within the Korean music industry, the 2024 Korean Music Awards unveiled its winners on February 29. This year's event, the 21st edition, showcased outstanding contributions to music through an online streaming format. From NewJeans, KISS OF LIFE to Beenzino, the ceremony highlighted remarkable achievements across different music genres.
2024 Korean Music Awards
The 2024 Korean Music Awards, held on Thursday, February 29, celebrated outstanding achievements in the Korean music industry over the past year. Established in 2004, the awards recognize talents across various genres, spanning mainstream and underground artists, producers, label CEOs, and industry professionals.
The 21st edition of the awards was a virtual event, streamed online at 8 PM KST through The Prizm Entertainment's official website. The selection process involved recommendations, discussions, and evaluations by a committee comprising academics, producers, judges, and influential figures in the Korean music scene.
Notable winners of the 2024 Korean Music Awards included KISS OF LIFE, Beenzino, NewJeans, and more. The event, sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Creative Content Agency, highlighted the diversity and excellence present in the Korean music landscape.
The nominee list featured prominent names such as BTS' Jungkook, TXT, Kid Milli, and Wave To Earth, representing various genres like rap, hip-hop, jazz, and pop. The winners, selected through a meticulous evaluation process, received acclaim for their noteworthy contributions to the dynamic and vibrant Korean music industry.
Here’s the complete list of winners of the 2024 Korean Music Awards
Album of the Year
Beenzino - NOWITZKI
Song of the Year
NewJeans - Ditto
Musician of the Year
Silica Gel
Rookie of the Year
KISS OF LIFE
Best Pop Album
Lee Jin-ah - Hearts of the City
Best Pop Song
AKMU - Love Lee
Best K-Pop Album
NewJeans - Get Up
Best K-Pop Song
NewJeans - Ditto
Best Electronic Song
CIFIKA - Hush
Best Electronic Album
Yetsuby - My Star My Planet My Earth
Best R&B & Soul Song
youra - (Motif)
Best R&B & Soul Album
jerd - BOMM
Best Rap & Hip-hop Song
E SENS – What The Hell
Best Rap & Hip-hop Album
Beenzino - NOWITZKI
Best Rock Song
Seoul Electric Band - Ghost Writers
Best Rock Album
OVerdrive Philosophy - 64 see me
Best Modern Rock Song
Silica Gel - Tik Tak Tok (Feat. So!YoON!)
Best Modern Rock Album
Silica Gel - Machine Boy
Best Metal & Hardcore Album
Mahatma - REASON FOR SILENCE
Best Folk Song
Yeoyu and Seolbin - Like the Stars in the Night Sky
Best Folk Album
Yeoyu and Seolbin - COMEDY
Best Jazz Vocal Album
YUJIN KIM - Extraordinary
Best Jazz Performance Album
Soojung Lee - Four Seasons
Special Merit Award
Kang Tae Hwan
Committee Special Award
Hakchon Theatre
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Top 13 Korean actors in Hollywood: Park Seo Joon, Ma Dong Seok, BACKPINK’s Jennie, Han Hyo Joo, more