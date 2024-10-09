2NE1’s CL’s ‘flirty’ interaction with Rowoon at WELCOME BACK concert after party gains attention; Watch

CL, the iconic K-pop rapper and singer recently reunited with her group 2NE1 to have a banging concert in Seoul. During the after party of the WELCOME BACK concert in Seoul, CL was spotted having a ‘cozy’ interaction with the popular actor Rowoon, the interaction soon gained a lot of attention from fans online.

On October 8, 2024, 2NE1 held a smashing private after-party in support of their banging reunion concert WELCOME BACK which went on from October 4 to 6 in Seoul. The party much like the concert saw the attendance of many top K-pop stars, actors, actresses, and celebrities.

One interaction between CL and SF9’s Rowoon especially caught everyone’s eye. In a video that was uploaded to X (previously Twitter) where CL was having a ‘flirty’ interaction with Rowoon.

The video shows Rowoon leaning in close to CL for a hug, pressing their cheeks together while doing so. The video also shows both stars interacting with bright smiles seemingly hinting at their close friendship.

Watch CL’s ‘flirty’ interaction with Rowoon at the WELCOME BACK after party here:

Meanwhile, CL later shared adorable snaps with Rowoon in her Instagram story where the Destined With You actor posed with her and the other 2NE1 members. See here:

Advertisement

Since it was the first time that CL and Rowoon's interaction came to light, it soon gained a lot of attention online, with fans reacting to the fact that they did not expect the 2NE1 member and SF9 member to be this close.

Here are some fans' reactions to CL and Rowoon’s ‘cozy’ interaction:

CL, whose birth name is Lee Chae Rin, is a highly noted K-pop rapper, singer, and songwriter. She debuted as a leader of one of the most legendary K-pop girl groups, 2NE1, in 2009 and remained active till the group’s disbandment in 2009.

CL is known for her bold personality, rap, and singing style. She marked her solo debut on May 28, 2013, with the single The Baddest Female. Her wildly hit single Lifted made her the first female Korean soloist to debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rowoon is a popular actor, K-pop singer, and member of the boy group SF9. His noted dramas include The King's Affection, Extraordinary You, She Would Never Know, Tomorrow, The Matchmakers, and Destined With You.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin’s hairstylist shares exciting ‘tea’ about Super Tuna extended version release ‘soon’; Know more