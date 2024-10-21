TWICE’s Nayeon and Sana’s accidental on-stage kiss at 9th-anniversary event sends fans into frenzy; WATCH

Nayeon and Sana are going viral after they had an accidental ‘kiss on the lips’. On October 20, TWICE held a fan meeting HOME 9ROUND in Seoul on the occasion of their 9th debut anniversary. The dynamic girl group interacted with fans with many engaging segments and even announced their album at the end of the event.

However, the highlight of the day was something else, something neither fans nor the TWICE members expected to happen. During the performance of a new song, Sweet Obsession, which will be included in their upcoming album, Nayeon and Sana stole the show. They made hearts at each other and sweetly leaned in for a mime kiss. However, unlike in the past, the duo actually connected lips.

Fans were extremely surprised and cheered loudly for the pair. On the other hand, Sana literally sat on the floor in shock, while Nayeon giggled it away. The hilarious part was Momo’s reaction, who was standing just behind the pair. She couldn’t believe that it just happened, and TWICE’s leader Jihyo came to the rescue.

Needless to say, fans filmed the moment from as many angles as possible and the clips instantly went viral online. The TWICE members are known for their close and affectionate bond; however, a kiss on the lips was first for them and for ONCE as well.

Watch Nayeon and Sana’s accidental kiss here:

Meanwhile, on October 20, the girl group held the 2024 TWICE FANMEETING: HOMEROUND at the Olympic Hall in Seoul. This event was organized to celebrate their 9th debut anniversary this year. The group performed an unreleased song titled Sweet Obsession that immediately caught fans’ attention. Ending the anticipation, at the end of the event, TWICE announced their 14th mini-album STRATEGY. It is now set to release on December 6.

TWICE is a popular girl group launched by JYP Entertainment. The group consists of a total of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

In 2015, they debuted their first single, LIKE OOH-AAH. It didn’t take long for this dynamic girl group to rise as one of the leading K-pop bands with hits like What is Love?, Feel Special, FANCY, TT, CHEER UP, and more.

