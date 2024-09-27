'Cole hyung': J-Hope reacts to BTS shoutout by American rapper J.Cole on Blow for Blow feature

BTS’ J-Hope has melted hearts once again with his reaction to an unexpected shoutout from American rapper J.Cole. Taking to Instagram Stories, J-Hope shared a clip from the music video of Blow for Blow, the latest track by Tee Grizzley featuring J.Cole. In the video, J.Cole name-dropped BTS in his verse, rapping, “I stay hot, doin' numbers like K-pop, BTS in the flesh while they flop.” J-Hope, ever the fan, affectionately captioned the post with “Cole hyung,” referring to the rapper as his older brother in Korean, showing the deep admiration he holds for his longtime idol.

Here’s J-Hope’s reaction to J.Cole’s shoutout to BTS:

For those unfamiliar, this shoutout from J.Cole sent ARMYs, BTS’ devoted fandom, into a frenzy. Known for his thoughtful lyricism and soulful storytelling, J. Cole's reference to BTS was a pleasant surprise, especially given J-Hope's well-documented admiration for the rapper. Fans had eagerly awaited J-Hope's reaction, knowing how much the shoutout would mean to him.

J-Hope’s admiration for J.Cole dates back years, culminating in a dream collaboration in March 2023. Ahead of his enlistment in the military, J-Hope released his single on the street, featuring none other than J.Cole himself. The track was a reflection of J-Hope’s artistic journey, celebrating his roots in street dance and his evolution as a global star. BIGHIT MUSIC described the song as a heartfelt gift to his fans, representing the path J-Hope and ARMYs will continue to walk together.

In on the street, J.Cole echoed similar sentiments, sharing his own insights about artistic growth and life. The music video, shot in the streets of New York City, was a beautiful blend of J-Hope’s dynamic dancing and J.Cole’s poetic performance, symbolizing the synergy between the two artists.

Watch the music video for on the street here;

The release was highly praised, with fans and critics alike admiring how well the two complemented each other. The single sold thousands of copies in Japan, quickly topping the Oricon daily Digital Singles Chart. J-Hope’s solo version of the track was later included in his extended play HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 in March 2024, marking one of his final projects before enlisting in April 2023.

The unexpected BTS mention in Blow for Blow has only deepened the connection between the two artists, leaving fans eager to see what more this musical bromance might inspire in the future.

