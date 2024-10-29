Court rejects Min Hee Jin's injunction appeal to be reinstated as ADOR CEO; to continue as internal director only

Seems like Min Hee Jin has to bid goodbye to her ADOR CEO position forever now as the court has rejected her appeal for reappointment. Following her dismissal as the ADOR CEO, she filed an injunction with the goal of being reinstated. On the other hand, she has been already appointed as the internal director and will continue to act as so for the next 3 years.

On October 28, Korean media outlets reported that the Seoul Central District Court’s 50th Civil Agreement Division (Presiding Judge Kim Sang Hoon) rejected the injunction appeal filed by former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin.

This rejection is part of a legal procedure where the court closes a case without one’s own judgment as the request does not match the requirements. In this case, the court seems to be siding with HYBE.

Previously, on August 27, Min Hee Jin was dismissed from her CEO position at ADOR and replaced by internal director Kim Joo Young. The decision was taken by boards of directors at a shareholders’ meeting. It was a result of a long-going feud with ADOR’s parent company HYBE, which began when they discovered Min Hee Jin’s scheme to usurp management rights.

Following her dismissal, she accused HYBE of making a unilateral decision and even called it a grave violation of her shareholder's contract.

However, the parent company stated that it was decided intensely by ADOR’s board of directors based on business judgment and had nothing to do with the shareholder's contract with HYBE.

Meanwhile, NewJeans, who was produced by Min Hee Jin also gave the company an ultimatum saying that she should be reappointed as CEO by September 25. Shortly after, she herself filed the aforementioned injunction at the Seoul Central District Court.

However, ADOR’s new management along with HYBE declared that it was impossible and disrespectful to the decisions made by the board of directors.

Meanwhile, although, initially, Min Hee Jin rejected ADOR’s offer, she ultimately accepted her internal director position. On October 17, she was reappointed as the insider director of the agency with a 3-year contract. She will continue to oversee the production of NewJeans.

