Min Hee Jin files for injunction to be reinstated as ADOR CEO; urges HYBE to consider NewJeans’ future

Min Hee Jin, the noted producer behind the girl group NewJeans, has now filed for an injunction to be reappointed as CEO of ADOR. She was removed as the CEO in August a few days ago and later clarified the decision was made without prior discussion with her.

On September 13, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that Min Hee Jin’s representatives have confirmed that the former CEO has filed for an injunction at the Seoul Central District Court to summon an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to reinstate her as an inside director and CEO of ADOR.

The statement given by Min Hee Jin’s representatives began by introducing themselves as Marcol Consulting Group, which is representing the former ADOR CEO in cooperation with Sejong Law Firm.

They announced that today September 13, Min Hee Jin filed an injunction to be reappointed as ADOR CEO and inside director while they explained why they did not choose to seek a suspension of her dismissal. They said that the dismissal of Min Hee Jin as the ADOR CEO violates the shareholder agreement and also goes against the previous ruling given by the court that had restricted the use of voting rights.

They explained that summoning an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting before November 2 was a better option to reinstate Min Hee Jin. They also added that Min Hee Jin’s five-year tenure as ADOR CEO and inside director was guaranteed under the shareholders' agreement.

HYBE went against it and unilaterally dismissed her as CEO, violating the agreement and the court’s ruling. They further noted her term as an inside director of ADOR ends on November 2, 2024. HYBE claimed with no basis that the shareholders’ agreement had been terminated, signaling their intention not to reappoint her.

Min Hee Jin’s side explained that they had no choice but to summon an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting before her term expires and to file for an injunction to ensure that voting rights are exercised in her favor.

Furthermore, Min Hee Jin’s representatives urged HYBE to cease contract violations, obstruction of business, defamation, and insults and make reasonable management decisions for the “future of ADOR and NewJeans.”

For the unversed, Min Hee Jin was removed as ADOR CEO on August 27 while later she refused to continue as an inside producer citing unreasonable terms in the contract.

